Healing nun to lead retreat for lay people in Cebu

The Archdiocese of Cebu announced on Friday that there will be a retreat for lay people with Irish nun Sr. Briege McKenna, a well-known international speaker and faith healer.

The retreat will take place on November 11, two days after the three-day National Retreat for Priests (NRP) at the IEC Convention Center in Cebu City, which was initially used for the 51st International Eucharistic Congress in 2016.

Fe Barino, the head of the NRP working committees, said that the retreat can accommodate 5,000 lay people from all dioceses.

“It is open to lay people not just from the Archdiocese of Cebu but also from other dioceses,” said Barino, who is also the coordinator of CHARIS Philippines.

Tickets will be available for P300 each to support both the retreats for priests and the lay Catholics.

Meanwhile, organizers have extended registration for the NRP to accommodate 500 more participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Barino said that 2,300 priests and bishops from 55 out of the 86 dioceses in the country have registered for the event.

Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, will preside over the Mass on the first day of the retreat.

Aside from Sr. McKenna, the other speaker is Fr. Pablo Escriva de Romani, a missionary from Madrid who has worked around the world.

Barino said earlier that they can only accommodate a maximum of 3,000 participants for the national retreat for priests due to the limited capacity of the venue.