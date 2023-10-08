Jesuits announce new Philippine head

The Society of Jesus, also known as the Jesuits, has announced Father Xavier Olin as the new head of the congregation in the Philippines.

Fr. Antonio Sosa, the Rome-based Jesuit Superior General, has appointed the 49-year-old priest as the 13th Provincial Superior of the Philippine Jesuits.

He will assume office on a date that is still being determined, according to the congregation.

Olin will succeed Father Primitivo Viray Jr., who has held the position since 2017.

In June of this year, the Jesuit Superior General of the world named Viray as the President of the Jesuit Conference of Asia Pacific (JCAP).

“I thank Fr Xave for his generosity and availability to serve the Province and the Society,” Viray said. “Let us all continue to pray for Fr Xave and the province.”

Olin entered the Society of Jesus in 1997 after obtaining his bachelor’s degree in literature from his hometown Jesuit school, Ateneo de Naga University, in 1994.

After completing his bachelor’s degree in theology and a master’s degree in pastoral ministry at Loyola School of Theology in Quezon City, he was ordained a priest in 2008 by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who was then the bishop of Imus.

As a priest, Olin “has been assigned mostly to formation work”. He also served as the vocations director of the congregation before being appointed as the superior of the Jesuit Community of Xavier School.

He is currently the rector of Loyola House of Studies and executive director of the Center for Ignatian Spirituality.