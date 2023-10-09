Israel and Palestinian war: What you need to know right now

The Israeli military on Monday said it struck hundreds of Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip overnight and had sent four combat divisions south where it continued to battle the Islamist militants. The death toll from the fighting stands at 1,100.

Israel targets Gaza

Israeli fighter jets, helicopters and artillery struck over 500 Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza overnight. The Palestinian health ministry said more than 400 people including scores of children had been killed in the attacks since Saturday, which it said also hit housing blocks and a mosque.

Israel has called in around 100,000 soldiers, said military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus.

Several Americans were killed by Hamas attackers, a White House National Security Council spokesperson confirmed. Thailand said 12 of its nationals had been killed and 11 kidnapped. Hungary evacuated 215 people from Israel by air overnight.

Global markets rolled

Oil prices were up more than $3 a barrel in Asian trade on Monday as the violence deepened political uncertainty across the Middle East and raised concerns about supplies from Iran.

Several international air carriers have suspended flight services with Tel Aviv in light of the Hamas attack, saying they are waiting for conditions to improve before resuming.

Hamas planning

Hamas carried out a careful campaign of deception to pull of its stunning attack, accounts from Hamas and Israeli sources show.

United States aid

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the second straight day on Sunday, offering “my full support for the people of Israel in the face of an unprecedented and appalling assault by Hamas terrorists.”

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that the U.S. will send multiple military ships and aircraft closer to Israel.

