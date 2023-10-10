Cornetto is P20 again, but Pinoys ask if there’s a catch

An ice cream brand is bringing back the old suggested retail price (SRP) that was heavily associated with its television ads featuring the tagline “Hanggang saan aabot ang P20 mo?”

Selecta Cornetto on Monday, October 9 announced that four flavors of its drumstick now have the famous SRP of P20, a throwback to its “Sarap ng 20 Pesos” TV ad series that began in 2008.

“Welcoming the Cornetto Class of 2023 (graduation cap emoji) P20 SRP noon, P20 SRP na ulit ngayon!” it said on a now-viral Facebook post.

Its post featured the Cornetto in flavors of Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Berry Matcha and Vanilla.

The ice cream brand’s Facebook post has earned a whopping number of 71,000 reactions, 74,000 shares and about 11,000 comments so far.

Some Facebook users were amazed, while others claimed that the product does not sell for that price in their area.

“Pero ba’t muna tig-35 pa rin [sa’min], [sige] nga,” a Pinoy commented on Monday.

“Sa’min nga 38 e, HAHAHAHA,” another Filipino responded.

“Eh ba’t po sa Alfamart, 24 pesos?” another Facebook user asked.

Meanwhile, there were users on the X (formerly Twitter) platform who claimed that the popular drumstick was sold for P20 price as advertised.

“Alam mo kung bakit 20 pesos na? Dahil ganito [siya],” a Pinoy said on Tuesday, sharing a picture of two Cornettos that barely filled their hand.

“No joke. Bought this sa 7-11,” the user added.

Alam mo kung bakit 20pesos na? Dahil ganito sya 😅 pic.twitter.com/KJMRp89iDY — They say I'm pretty…pretty annoying. (@pikoyninaynay) October 10, 2023

In another post, the user was asked if the drumstick had gotten smaller or if their hand was just big.

“Both. Ahahaha,” the uploader responded with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Opo, ‘yan na ‘yung price last time ko mag-grocery sa SM Aura,” another X user commented with a shocked face emoticon.

In 2019, more than a decade after its “twenty pesos” campaign was launched, the Cornetto had an SRP of P25.

An SRP is a price that a product’s manufacturer recommends it to be sold for a point of sale.

It is designed to keep the product’s price at the same level in different stores. Retailers, however, are not required to sell the product at that price.

Others may sell the product at a lower SRP to reduce inventory, attract consumers, or when the economy is sluggish.

On the other hand, retailers may sell the product at a figure higher than its SRP if the item is in high demand.