Odd one spotted: Student’s ‘Argentina’ photo for UN-related activity

Odd one out?

A picture of senior high students (SHS) dressed to represent Argentina in the school’s United Nations-themed activity amused the local online community.

The Facebook page of the student government of Jesus Reigns Christian Academy (JRCA) on October 25 uploaded snaps of SHS students of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) strand dressed in costumes representing different countries.

Some students representing China wore cheongsam dresses, while those representing Thailand wore long dresses with elements of gold.

Based on the photos uploaded, the activity featured a competition called “Mr. and Ms. UN.”

One group of students represented Argentina, a Spanish-speaking country in the southern half of South America.

Most of the students wore a jersey representing the Argentina national team in soccer. Others wore the country’s national costume.

But a particular student caught people’s attention for coming in as an Argentina can.

This was Peter Fiel, who decided to come as a local corned beef brand.

The viral group photo amused Filipinos since he stood out among his fellow students.

The photo has earned a whopping number of 59,000 thousand pure laughing reactions, 24,000 shares and over 1,000 comments.

It also made its way into Facebook pages, further cementing its viral status.

“Hindi [niyo] kasi nilinaw kay kuya kung anong Argentina ba,” Facebook page “Kaibigan” said in a repost with laughing emojis.

The repost has earned over 609,000 laughing reactions and 30,000 shares.

In a Facebook Reel sent by Angel Regala to the “Kaibigan” page, Fiel explained why he chose the corned beef can costume.

“Napagbiruan lang po ‘to sa GC [group chat] namin tapos sabi ko na lang po na i-ano po… ‘yung Argentina po kasi, ‘yung pangalan ko, magkaparehas,” he said.

Here are more photos of Fiel as an Argentina can:

Facebook user Bianca Jane Fiel claimed that the canned food brand sent him two full bags of Argentina products following his gimmick.

“[Thanks] Peter Fiel, ‘di ka na mauubusan ng ulam HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA, worth it ‘yung pagiging delata mo,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Argentina is a canned meat brand that provides convenient ready-to-cook meals. Some of its products are the Argentina Corned Beef, the Argentina Sisig, the Argentina Beef Loaf and the Argentina Meat Loaf.