Pageant fan’s AI-generated designs for Michelle Dee’s gown, national costume earn buzz

A pageant fan used artificial intelligence (AI) to generate suggested evening gown designs for Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

Online pageant community “Pageant Talk” on Monday, November 13 shared screengrabs from TikTok account @ai_creations6 or “Rotchie Martin Creation’s” who uploaded clips of some evening gowns that AI suggested for the Philippine bet.

The gowns were inspired by different Philippine elements like the Philippine map, anahaw, bangus, carabao, sampaguita, diwata, and the agila, among others.

Others were also inspired by pearls from the Philippines’ “Pearl of the Orient” description, while some were inspired by tribal fabrics.

Rotchie also included AI-generated national costumes in his TikTok account. Some took inspiration from the traditional Philippine jeepney.

“P.S. Suggest kayo, alam kong marami ang kulang!” he said in the caption.

Among the most highly anticipated events in the Miss Universe pageant are the evening gown and the national costume portion.

The evening gown portion shows how a candidate carries herself in formal and elegant wear, while the national costume portion features their creativity in showcasing their country’s identity.

Meanwhile, there have been hints of Michelle’s national costume.

A Miss Universe video featured costume designer David Profeta using the word “airplane” to describe the Philippine bet’s national costume.

The following day, Michelle posted clips of her receiving a certificate from the Philippine Air Force Reserve, saying that it is “Hint 001.”

The Makati beauty is vying for the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown against more than 80 delegates.

The grand coronation will be held in El Salvador on November 18 (November 19 Philippine time).

