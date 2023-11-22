The Archdiocese of Cebu is holding the Catholic Social Media Summit (CSMS) next week at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

The CSMS, scheduled for Dec. 2 to 3, will bring together digital communication experts, online influencers, and social communication ministry workers.

Archbishop Jose Palma described this event as one that will “ultimately promote the mission of the Church in the dynamic world of social media.”

“The summit aims to foster collaborative discussions where participants will have the opportunity to explore innovative strategies, learn from best practices, and exchange ideas on utilizing social media as an effective tool for evangelization,” Palma said.

The archbishop is confident that the summit holds tremendous potential.

“It aims to equip both individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of social media within the Catholic framework,” he said.

“By supporting this event, we contribute to the positive impact of social media on society, amplifying the voice of the Church and propagating the message of love, compassion, and solidarity,” he added.

Now on its 12th year, the CSMS is co-organized by YouthPinoy, an alliance of young Filipinos who are using social media and the internet to advance the New Evangelization, in collaboration with Areopagus Communications

The organization’s growing significance was underscored in 2013 when Msgr. Paul Tighe, then secretary of the Pontifical Council for Social Communications, traveled to Manila to serve as the keynote speaker at the 2nd CSMS.

YouthPinoy and Areopagus Communications are under the auspices of the Media Office of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

The CSMS will be followed by the annual Catholic Social Media Awards (CSMA) in the evening of December 3.

YouthPinoy earlier announced this year’s nominees for the CSMA, which seeks to honor Catholic communicators and encourage church media ministries through recognition and support.

CSMA was first held in 2015 to encourage and instill a sense of responsibility among online communicators.