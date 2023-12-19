Never be ashamed of witnessing to Jesus— Cardinal Tagle

Celebrating the traditional “Simbang Gabi” Mass for the Filipino community in Rome, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle challenged the faithful to never be ashamed of witnessing to Jesus Christ.

In his homily in St. Peter’s Basilica on Gaudete Sunday, a special Sunday of Advent which calls on Catholics to rejoice in the Lord, he urged the churchgoers to bear witness before the world to the Gospel both in word and in deed.

“Ang pagsaksi natin minsan ikinakahiya natin,” Tagle said. “Para maging ganap ang kaligayahan natin, sumaksi at magpakatotoo na si Hesus ang manunubos. Paano? Sabihin mo ‘naranasan ko.’”

A witness, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization emphasized, is someone who does not shine a light on himself but turns the spotlight on Jesus.

“Hindi siya nakikipag agawan ng liwanag kay Hesus. Siya ay nagpapatotoo sa tunay ng liwanag,” he said.

And for people to be joyful witnesses of Christ, the cardinal encouraged them to pursue a closer connection to Jesus through prayer.