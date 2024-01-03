Pagadian bishop dies after heart bypass

Bishop Ronald “Bong” Lunas of Pagadian died on Tuesday at a hospital in Davao City, where he had been in intensive care following a recent heart bypass operation.

The 57-year-old bishop died at 8:28 a.m. at the Southern Philippines Medical Center Heart Institute in the city’s Bajada district, his diocese said.

A social media post from the Pagadian Cathedral revealed that Lunas underwent heart bypass surgery on December 28.

“He passed away… due to complications after his bypass operation,” the diocese announced regarding the death of their bishop.

“Thanks for your brilliant mind, holy life, and sweet smile. Now you can find your needed rest Bishop Bong,” it added.

Ordained a priest for the Diocese of Digos in 1992, Lunas was appointed bishop of Pagadian in November 2018.

He was ordained to the episcopate on February 11, 2019, becoming the first bishop from the clergy of the Digos diocese.

Lunas was installed as the fifth bishop of Pagadian on March 25, 2019.

He has been leading the Episcopal Commission on Basic Ecclesial Communities (BEC) of the CBCP since 2021.

The bishop had been in the hospital since early November following a heart attack and stroke.

“My neurologist decided to delay my heart bypass as there’s a need to address the stroke I had,” Lunas said in a message to the participants of the 5th BEC National Assembly in Bacolod City on Nov. 20.

“My neurologist is afraid a stroke may occur again during the procedure and may cause more complications,” he also said.