Teresian Association in PH celebrates 100 years of pontifical approval

The Teresian Association – Philippines has joined other countries around the world where the TA is present in celebrating the 100th anniversary of its pontifical approval on Thursday.

The milestone was marked with a Mass presided over by Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, at the Saint Pedro Poveda College in Quezon City.

“This is a great blessing not only for the association but for the whole Church,” Tagle said in his homily.

He said St. Poveda envisioned the TA as contributing to the mission of the Church mainly through education and culture, “but to do it in the manner of Jesus in a humble way.”

“Just these two things: attentiveness to culture, attentiveness to the way we do our mission,” Tagle added. “And let us always learn from Jesus.”

Bishop Honesto Ongtioco of Cubao concelebrated the Mass with him.

The Teresian Association was founded in Spain in 1911 by Fr Pedro Poveda, who was canonized by John Paul II in 2003.

On Jan. 11, 1924, the TA was recognized by Pope Pius XI as an international lay organization with pontifical right, which allowed it to develop internationally, extending its roots to over 30 countries across the world.

The Teresian Association arrived in the Philippines in 1950 and its presence was immediately felt in different colleges and universities in the country.

It is currently present in Bacolod, Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Manila, Tagaytay, and Zamboanga.

In August 2023, the TA elected Gregoria Ruiz as the first Filipina president of the Teresian Association International.

“We hope that celebrating 100 years will be a good opportunity to continue looking to the future with hope and opening new paths of consolidation and evangelization,” Ruiz said in a message for the occasion.

“May we boldly renew our lay vocation in the Church which is one of outreach that is synodal. It is time to open to the Spirit who is with us as we embark on an adventure of setting out, together with many people towards a new centenary,” she said.