Pope Francis honors 9 Filipinos for service to Church

“And, unworthy as I am, in the name of our Holy Father Pope Francis and the Church of Manila, we thank you for your commitment to the teachings of the Church and for your selfless service, which has touched the lives of many, leaving indelible marks on those you have served,” Advincula said in his homily.

The cardinal, however, said that the award does not mean that they can retire from the services they provide. On the contrary, he said it means that they must continue the work they have done “and do even more.”

“You are sent to look for many opportunities to do good for others and to make more of our brothers and sisters feel God’s care, compassion, healing and love through you,” Advincula added.

Addressing the lay faithful in general, he encouraged them to emulate Jesus “who does good to anyone in need anytime and anywhere”.

“Like them, the Lord also invites each one of us, unworthy as we are, to be His hands that serve and care, His feet that run to attend to those in need, His mouth that proclaims his Good News, and His heart that beats compassion and love,” he said.

The Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice medal, first issued in 1888 by Pope Leo XIII, features a gold Greek cross with the images of apostles Peter and Paul and the name of the reigning pope in Latin.