YouTuber MrBeast makes money from video on X, gives them to random people

Ten users of the X (formerly Twitter) platform got lucky after they were announced as the winners of the online giveaway of popular American YouTuber MrBeast, or James Stephen Donaldson.

The internet personality last January 23 said he would give “10 random people” $25,000 to those who shared his post and followed him on the platform “for fun.”

The prize amounts to $325,000 or P1,397,810.43 in current exchange rates as of writing. ($1=55.91)

MrBeast added that he would pick the winner in 72 hours or three days.

I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made) I’ll pick the winners in 72 hours — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 22, 2024

By January 26, three days after he posted the promo, MrBeast claimed his post was “the most reposted post in history.”

He also announced the users who won in his giveaway, adding that they would each receive $25,000.

One of them, user @xelaquimson1, is a Filipino.

One of her first posts after finding out that she was picked was the following:

“Madaming stray cats [and] dogs ang makakakain!!!” It was accompanied by emojis of heart-eyed faces.

The $250,000 cash that MrBeast was referring to is the money that came from a video he posted on the X platform, “1 vs $100,000,000 Car!” which reports said attracted 150 million views in one week.

It was initially posted on his YouTube channel with 236 million subscribers.

“$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!! I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make, so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week,” MrBeast said on X before.

The video shows the content creator and his team venturing into a variety of automobiles, including flying cars and amphibian cars.

$1 Car vs $100,000,000 Car!!! I’m curious how much ad revenue a video on X would make so I’m reuploading this to test it. Will share ad rev next week ❤️ pic.twitter.com/amSSmddFht — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 15, 2024

A few days later, MrBeast shared how much his video earned, saying it “made over $250,000.”

The figure, he surmised, was a “bit of a facade,” adding that “advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads” on his video.

“And thus, my revenue per view is [probably] higher than what you’d experience,” MrBeast said.

MY FIRST X VIDEO MADE OVER $250,000! 😲 But it’s a bit of a facade. Advertisers saw the attention it was getting and bought ads on my video (I think) and thus my revenue per view is prob higher than what you’d experience pic.twitter.com/nViVpZbWBb — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 22, 2024

The X platform launched its creator revenue share program last year which offers content creators a share of the ad revenue made from their posts.

They can become eligible if their posts reach a certain number of users.

Since purchasing the platform in 2022, entrepreneur Elon Musk has said he hopes to turn X into an all-purpose app with a focus on video.

The development has brought in popular American media personalities like Tucker Carlson, Don Lemon and Tulsi Gabbard to post original content to the platform.

Meanwhile, MrBeast is a YouTuber famous for giving away millions of US dollars to strangers or random people on the internet.

His content includes challenging feats and stunt philanthropy where he gives away money or commits acts of kindness.

Rolling Stone has tagged him as “YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King.”

Last year, MrBeast held a birthday cash giveaway which prompted lots of Filipinos to repost his pictures in the hopes of winning.

