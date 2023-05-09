Pinoys go on IG reposting spree as MrBeast announces b-day cash giveaway

Wondering why some of your Instagram followers are suddenly reposting the same picture of a man wearing a cap surrounded by what appear to be dollar bills?

Some Twitter users shared their observations following the reposting of an Instagram content from the account of American YouTube content creator, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast.

“‘Yung [S]tories na puro shared post ni MrBeast HAHAHAHA mahihigpit pangangailangan ng mga Pinoy, @MrBeast baka naman HAHAHAHA,” a Filipino tweeted, referring to Instagram Stories.

“Who is this Mr. Beast person [and] why are all of my IG friends posting him on their stories like, legit giveaway ba ‘to ng pera? Because even the most serious ppl [people]I know on IG have posted it hahaha,” another Pinoy observed.

“[Almost] everybody in my feed [is] sharing Mr. Beast’s IG post,” tweeted a different user.

“Lahat ba na-share na [‘yung] IG post ni Mr. Beast?” another Twitter user wrote with laughing-with-tears emojis.

Even actor-singer KD Estrada of the KDLex (KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad) couple joined in the hype.

This was noticed by a Twitter fan, who quipped: “Need daw po para unli travel na ‘yung mag-jowa and forda future hahahhaha.”

“Forda” is an online shorthand for “for the,” an internet slang originating from a TikTok clip featuring a buzzed woman.

MrBeast, who Rolling Stone has tagged as “YouTube’s Cash-Happy Stunt King,” said that he was celebrating his 25th birthday by “giving away $50,000 to [five] followers.”

Each of them would get $10,000 each.

$50,000 or P2,786,981 in exchange rates as of this writing.

Meanwhile, $10,000 is P557,389 in current exchange rates.

“All you have to do is share this to your [S]tory and tag someone in the comments! Also, if you don’t follow me, I can’t DM [direct message] you the money if you win. Winners will be picked in 72 hours, will show proof!” the content creator said on Instagram on May 8. Seventy two hours is equivalent to three days.

In the comments section, however, MrBeast said that it does not apply to users in the “state of NY [New York].”

It remains unclear whether his birthday giveaway only applies to US citizens or to everyone with internet access.

The YouTuber’s post has amassed over 18 million likes so far.

A report described MrBeast’s YouTube content as “lavish, high-production-value videos,” adding that his stunts often “have the feel of video games.”

It also said that he produces “do-gooder” videos where he gives away houses to homeless people or donates huge amounts of money to random Twitch streamers.

“The main character of MrBeast’s channel is not actually MrBeast himself. It is cold, hard cash. Money — piles, sheaves, gobs of it — takes centre stage in nearly all of his videos, proffered as a balm for all of the world’s problems to those who star in his videos,” the South China Morning Post said.

The report also called the MrBeast a “budding philanthropist” due to his initiatives and ventures.

Last March, the content creator opened his delivery-only restaurant which serves various smash burgers and sides.

