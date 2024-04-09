‘Never mistake silence for weakness’: Maggie Wilson earns buzz for cryptic IG caption

Former beauty queen and TV host Maggie Wilson earned buzz for an Instagram post with a cryptic caption uploaded a week after her estranged husband, real estate mogul Victor Consunji, shared a family picture.

The Miss World 2007 contestant on Tuesday shared a close-up shot of herself in black and white with the following caption:

“Never mistake silence for weakness. Remember that sometimes the air stills, before the onset of a hurricane.”

She also included an emoji of a tornado at the end.

Maggie’s post has gained over 13,358 likes and several comments from social media users so far, including those who aired their support for her.

“Yes, Queen…’ cause when the hurricane hits, they don’t know if they will get hit! Leave them in your wake,” an Instagram user said in response to her caption.

“Yes, Maggie!!!” another user exclaimed with fire emojis.

“Ulo pa lang, pasabog na,” wrote a different Pinoy with a grinning emoji.

“Rooting for you and @iamtimconnor,” another user said with heart-eyed emojis.

Tim Connor, Maggie’s British-Thai business partner, also wrote a lengthy comment to her post.

“You and your family should be able to move on with your lives without a person/people trying to have a hold over you through bogus cases restricting access to your child and possessions while trying to portray some perfect family life; it’s like watching a cringe-worthy comedy show that begs for a reaction or attention, and then when one is achieved from yourself or others, all toys are thrown out of the pram. One day, I hope peace is found from within,” he wrote.

Maggie’s post comes after Victor on March 30 shared a photo of him with Rachel Carrasco and two children. One is Connor, the son of Maggie and Victor whom she has not personally seen for months.

“Everything that’s important in life, and everybody I ever wanted,” Victor wrote in his post before.

Maggie also posted the cryptic message a day after Victor uploaded a picture of him with Rachel by his side.

“A little bit older… a little bit of grey… here we are, 20 years later,” he wrote.

Maggie married Victor, a third-generation scion of a family in the real estate business, in December 2001.

They went their separate ways in September 2021, eleven years after their marriage.

Legal battles have since ensued following their separation from each other.

Victor has filed adultery cases against Maggie and Tim.

Last year, the real estate mogul shared a photo with Rachel and a newborn baby, appearing to confirm their relationship.