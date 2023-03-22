Menu, prices: MrBeast Burger is now in the Philippines

MrBeast Burger is now on the Philippine shores.

MrBeast Burger Philippines said in a now-deleted post that the burger chain owned by digital content creator Jimmy Donaldson, commonly known as MrBeast, is available in the country starting Wednesday, March 22.

MrBeast Burger has four burger offerings, which include, Chris Style (P430), Karl’s Deluxe (P245), Beast Style (P375), and Chandler Style (P365).

Those who prefer sandwiches may choose from Karl’s Grilled Cheese (P195), Crispy Chicken Tender (P250), and Nashville Hot Chicken Tender (P270).

For sides, MrBeast Burger Philippines offers Seasoned Crinkle Fries (P165) and Beast Style Fries (P250).

The restaurant also has combo deals such as Chicken Sandwich Combo (P456) and Beast Style Combo (P550).

Foodies can order MrBeast Burger through GrabFood Exclusive.

Due to the high demand, however, virtual kitchen operator JustKitchen PH said they ran out of burgers but they will be available for pre-order.

JustKitchen also advised the public to check out their social media accounts for updates and promos.

This business venture of MrBeast started on Nov. 19, 2020. MrBeast along with his friends opened a restaurant for content where they gave away free burgers and money to their customers.

Since then, Mr.Beast has opened up burger chains across the U.S., the United Kingdom, Canada, and Italy.

Apart from the Philippines, MrBeast Burger is also available in other Asian countries such as Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan.