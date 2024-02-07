Daughters of St. Paul launches restyled publishing trademark, new institutional logo

The Daughters of St. Paul has launched a restyled publishing trademark and a new institutional logo during a Mass at Queen of Apostles Sanctuary in Pasay City on February 5.

The occasion coincided with the commemoration of the 60th death anniversary of their co-foundress Sr. Tecla Merlo, and the 30th anniversary of the Paulines trademark.

The launch occurred on the same date, albeit in different time zones, wherever the Daughters of St. Paul are present worldwide.

According to the congregation, the rapidly changing context of today’s technology prompted them to update their visual identity “to meet the needs of modern times and to communicate in a more effective and coordinated way.”

A modernized visual identity has been introduced for both the Daughters of Saint Paul and Paulines Publishing, aligning with their renewed commitment to proclaim the Gospel as “innovators by vocation.”

Restyled publishing trademark

The latest version of the publishing trademark is a restyling of the Paulines trademark launched in 1994, which aims to continue to respond to its mission: “to speak to the men and women of today in a language that is up-to-date, simple, immediate and essential.”

The stylized ellipse represents the world in which Paulines are called to proclaim the Gospel. Retaining the essence of the 1994 design, it now features an open and inclusive line.

The blue color, in tandem with the elliptical movement, on the other hand, invokes the digital realm and electromagnetic waves, symbolizing the aspiration to be apostles of the 21st century.

The letter “P” sporting the same distinctive red color as in 1994, represents the pastoral zeal of Paul— the congregation’s model for living a life in Christ and the inspiration for its mission.

“Additionally, in certain languages, P represents Parola, Palabra, Palavra … meaning Word, the Word of God to be disseminated globally,” the congregation said.

The inscription Paulines, positioned beneath the P, signifies the foundation and steadfastness, akin to the roots of a towering tree. “This secure base allows the P of Paul and the Word of God to ascend, reaching out to the entire world.” it added.

The institutional logo

The institutional logo with the name “Daughters of St. Paul” encapsulates the deep connection that binds them to the Apostle of the Gentiles, so much so that they are in many parts of the world.

However, the name resonates in various forms across diverse regions and languages, inspiring the depiction of the congregation through a logo inspired by its emblem.

The ellipse, shared with the Pauline trademark, represents the congregation and its mission of evangelization. Deliberately open and inclusive, it embraces the Cross-Book, which evokes the emblem of the Daughters of St Paul, St Paul the Apostle of the Gentiles, and the Word to be proclaimed.

Following the official launch, all websites and social media profiles of the Daughters of St. Paul and Paulines Publishing all over the world now carry the new institutional logo and stylized trademark.