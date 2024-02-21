Bi-weekly dose of Johnson & Johnson’s blood cancer therapy gets US FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a bi-weekly dose of Johnson & Johnson‘s JNJ.N blood cancer therapy Tecvayli, the drugmaker said on Tuesday.

The approval allows the therapy to be used in a reduced dosing of 1.5 milligrams per kilogram every two weeks, in patients who have achieved and maintained a complete response or better for a minimum of six months.

Tecvayli was first approved in October 2022 for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma that is hard to treat, or has come back after receiving at least four prior lines of certain classes of therapies.

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer that affects types of white blood cells called plasma cells, found in bone marrow.

