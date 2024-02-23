Philippines’ oldest bishop turns 94

Archbishop Emeritus Pedro Dean of Palo, the oldest Filipino bishop, celebrated his 94th birthday in Leyte province on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Archbishop Dean, born on Feb. 21, 1930, in Calbayog City in Samar province, is one of the last Filipino bishops appointed by Pope Paul VI, who is now a saint.

For more than six decades, he celebrated “thousands of Masses throughout his ministry: 67 years as priest and 46 years in the episcopate.

His birthday was marked with a Mass, which he presided over at the St. John the Evangelist School of Theology (SJEST), the theological institution he founded 35 years ago in Palo town.

“Today, I have completed 94 years of age, and tomorrow I will be starting my 95th year, which I doubt if I can complete due to advanced age and poor health,” Dean said in his homily.

The liturgy was concelebrated by Archbishop John Du of Palo, Bishop Oscar Florencio of the Military Ordinariate, and Bishop Rex Ramirez of Naval.

Florencio was the former Rector of SJEST, while Ramirez was a former formator.

The celebration coincided with the 23rd Alumni Homecoming of the seminary. It has been a tradition of the seminary to celebrate the alumni homecoming on the days that coincide with the founder’s birthday.