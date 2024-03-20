‘Nangagat na’: Anthony Solares defends violent actions vs dog Killua

Trigger Warning: Contains graphic descriptions involving violence against animals

Anthony Solares defended his violent actions against Killua, the beloved labrador retriever pet dog whom he beat to death, by claiming he did it to protect an elderly individual.

The man said he did what he supposedly had to do under such a circumstance, claiming that the dog also bit him.

“Ginawa ko lang ‘yung nararapat,” Solares said in an interview with News5.

“Hinabol ko na ‘yung aso kasi, ano na… nangagat na. Bale, naka-dalawang kagat na siya. Tapos, muntikan pa nga ‘yung asawa ko, na nagtitindi lang sa aming ano…” he added.

When asked if the dog had started biting people in the road, Solares said yes.

He also confirmed that he chased the dog, as seen in the CCTV footage, since the animal was allegedly biting people.

“Maski nga ako, naano na, nakagat na ako. Kaya, kung baga sa ano, ay talagang ano na siya, talagang wala na sa sarili ‘yung aso,” Solares said.

“Lahat ng nakasalubong niya, parang gusto niya pang anuhin, ‘yung parang, gusto pang kagatin. Kaya, wala akong ibang naisipan, talagang anuhin. Baka maka-ano pa ng ibang tao,” he added.

When asked what he did to the dog, Solares said he hit the animal with a rock and then struck it with wood.

He added that he placed the dog in his store to wait for its owner, saying it took him around half an hour.

Solares also denied sacking the animal, claiming it was done by someone else.

“Ganito po ‘yun. Tinabi ko muna [siya] sa tindahan ko noong patay na, tapos umuwi muna ako, nag-CR ako. Pagbalik ko, naka-sako na,” he alleged.

The man also refuted claims that he planned to cook the animal.

When asked if he was angry at Killua’s owner, Solares denied it and said he did not intend to kill the dog.

“Hindi ko nga alam na sa kanila ‘yun eh,” he said.

Vina Rachelle Arazas, Killua’s owner, said they are already “cooperating with law enforcers” to bring justice to their pet.

She also said they have gotten in touch with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting animals.

In an interview, Arazas stressed that their pet was not aggressive.

“Mabait po ‘yun… kasi nga po, alaga namin ‘yun dito sa bahay. Natutulog pa nga ‘yun sa tabi ko. Makakapag-attest din po ‘yung mga kaibigan ko, ‘yung mga pumupunta dito sa bahay, na mabait po na aso si Killua,” she said to News5.

The hashtag “#JusticeForKillua” recently trended on social media as Filipinos, including personalities like Chie Filomeno, Sarah Geronimo and Kim Atienza, condemned the killing of the pet dog after posts of his demise circulated online.

The posts included the CCTV footage of Solares chasing and hitting the animal more than once.

In the country, it is unlawful to torture any animal and kill creatures that are not cattle, pigs, goats, sheep, poultry, rabbits, carabaos and horses, under certain exemptions.

The law also states that “any person who subjects any animal to cruelty, maltreatment or neglect,” upon final judgment, shall be imprisoned and/or fined.

This was also stressed by rights lawyer Chel Diokno, who said that those found guilty of killing an animal could face imprisonment of up to two years and be fined not exceeding P100,000.

“Killua’s killer should be punished to the full extent of the law. Sa ilalim ng Animal Welfare Act, bawal ang pag-torture at pag-maltrato sa mga alagang hayop. Kapag namatay ang hayop, may parusa itong pagkabilanggo ng isang taon, anim na buwan at isang araw hanggang dalawang taon, at multa na ‘di lalampas ng P100,000,” Diokno said.

“Dogs are our best friends. This cruelty and heartlessness has no place in our society,” he added.