‘Part of my morning routine’: How late astrologer Zenaida Seva is remembered by Pinoys

Filipinos shared their memories of late astrologer Zenaida Seva, known for reading horoscopes on television.

Fiction writer Jessica Zafra on Thursday said that the former resident astrologer of ABS-CBN’s morning show “Umagang Kay Ganda,” has already passed away.

“A true astrologer, she died at the end of the astrological year. She did not go by the Gregorian calendar new year, but by the vernal equinox,” the author said in a series of Instagram Stories on March 21.

While the author admitted to being “on the fence about astrology,” Zafra said that Seva “was always right.”

“Zenaida was my wise friend and movie buddy in the ’90s and early [2000s]. We would watch the last full show then have a meal to discuss it. She was a true eccentric, and she never apologized for it,” Zafra added.

“I am on the fence about astrology, but let me tell you: Zenaida was always right. She taught me that everything was connected. If you knew her or watched her every morning on TV for the day’s horoscope, take a moment to remember her today,” she added.

The writer said that Seva “forbade” her from talking about her, but continued to honor her friend by sharing memories and instances that gave more insight about the astrologer.

“She said there were too many charlatans out there, and a true astrologer only needed your exact birth details (day, time, place), pencil and paper, and an ephemeris (a book with tables of astronomical objects, positions, trajectories) to tell you the story of your life,” Zafra shared.

The writer also said that Seva “especially hated how total strangers would recognize her from TV and accost her to ask about their future.”

“She would reply, ‘Hindi ako manghuhula,'” Zafra continued.

The writer later appealed for people to refrain from sending her “crying emojis,” noting that her friend “loathed sentimentality” and “would b*tch-slap” if she knew.

“We do not grieve, we remember. We celebrate her life. She was my Merlin/Gandalf, so let me remind you: ‘Death is just another path, one that we all must take,'” Zafra said.

The author said Seva’s wake and urn viewing will be at Chapel C in the Mortuary Chapels of Christ the King Parish on Greenmeadows Avenue, Quezon City.

The viewing begins Friday, March 22 at 12 p.m. and ends on Sunday, March 24 at 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Filipinos who learned of the astrologer’s demise shared how Seva has made an impact on their lives.

“Hanggang ngayon, nakatatak pa din sa’kin ‘yung lagi niyang sinasabi: ‘Hindi hawak ng mga bituin ang ating kapalaran. Gabay lamang sila. Meron tayong free will, gamitin natin ito.’ It’s always a reminder that our decisions determine our destiny, and no one else’s,” an online user said.

“#RIPZenaidaSeva. ‘Hindi hawak ng mga bituin ang ating kapalaran. Gabay lamang sila. Meron tayong free will. Gamitin natin ito.’ —ZS,” another user wrote.

“This remains perpetually true. Lahat ay magkakaugnay, [sabi niya],” the user added.

“‘Pag naririnig ko boses niya sa tindahan, ibig sabihin [noon] male-late na ako, but ang calming ng boses niya huhu, kaya oks lang ma-late. Rest among the stars, Kween Zenaida Seva,” another Filipino said.

“[Noong elementary] at [high school] bago pumasok sa school, hinihintay ko ‘yung daily horoscope niya sa TV. Her calm voice and mysterious appearance are what I remember most about her. And, of course, her famous line about fate and free will. Rest with the stars, Ms. Seva,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“[Noong high school] student ako, bago umalis papuntang school, inaabangan ko lagi segment [niya] sa UKG [Umagang Kay Ganda]. Kabisado ko pa din ‘yung last line niya ‘pag mage-end na ‘yung segment niya. Rest in Power, our Kween, Zenaida Seva,” another user said.

“Aww. She was a part of my routine [noong] bata pa ko before going to school. Me and my mom would watch her horoscope for the day tas paborito ko ‘yung closing spiel niya lagi. RIP, madame Zenaida. Sorry na wala akong sinunod sa kahit anong lucky color or number ko noon, according to you,” a Pinoy on Reddit said.

Seva was a mainstay on “Umagang Kay Ganda” where she told astrological forecasts for each zodiac sign.

She also guested on the evening news show “TV Patrol” at the start of each year, where she shared her forecasts for the upcoming months.

The astrologer was especially known for her closing spiel in her TV appearances, which was: “Hindi hawak ng bituin ang ating kapalaran. Gabay lamang sila. Mayroon tayong free will, gamitin natin ito.”

Seva was recognizable for her single-braided hair and closed-neck blouses.