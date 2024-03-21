Tribute pour in for Twitter-famous Doc Gia Sison

Online users of the X (formerly Twitter) platform paid tribute to medical doctor and mental health advocate Gia Sison after news of her passing was announced on social media.

The physician, who was a breast cancer survivor and podcaster, died on the afternoon of Thursday, March 21. She was 53 years old.

The Asociación de Alumnas de Poveda (AAP) said that Sison was surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Her husband, physician Rogin Sison, also paid tribute to her in a Facebook post.

“No words can express the sorrow, but I am happy you are peaceful now. No pain, no sufferings. I love you so much my soulmate, my Henny Hen,” he wrote.

Their daughter, Angela Sison, highlighted the physician’s “kindness” and how she was “effortlessly” spreading joy to people.

“I will forever love these photos of you smiling because they captured your joy, the joy you so effortlessly spread to the world. I will miss you forever, mom, but I know you will be with us and that your kindness lives forever, we love you!!” she wrote.

The AAP described Sison as a “wife, mother, daughter, sister, hermana and friend” who was a doctor, podcaster and “host.

“A mental health warrior, cancer survivor and celebrity all the days of her life. Her light continues on in all whose lives she touched,” it said.

“Please join us in prayer for the eternal repose of our dear Hermana Gia’s soul,” the organization added.

‘Source of inspiration to all of us’

Sison’s name also landed on the top Philippine Trends list of the X platform, where she was active, as news of her passing reached online users.

Several Filipinos dedicated posts sharing their various memories and paying tribute to the physician whose influence went beyond the physical world and into the digital sphere, where she formed connections with different people.

“You were one of the people who helped me get through a very tough medical battle. Your constant checking made me feel that I am not alone and I am loved. Thank you for your genuine care, Doc Gia. You are now officially an angel. Rest in paradise

@giasison,” an X user wrote.

Another Filipino shared that Sison was “very kind” and “easy to talk to.”

“Isa si Doc Gia sa mga walang patumpik-tumpik na nag-yes as one of the volunteers for Project Lipstick back in 2022. Super bait at dali kausap. Naisingit mag-shoot kahit super hectic ng kanyang sched. Rest in Power, Doc @giasison. And thank you po, for advocating for mental health,” an X user said.

“Thanks for being a great friend, mentor, co-host, and for being my second mom. You have always been so supportive and caring. Please say hi to my dad for me in heaven. I love you so much. Rest in paradise, ma @giasison,” another user said.

“Mahal na mahal kita, partner@giasison!” Renz Argao wrote with a heart emoji.

“We will remember you this way, G: funny, generous, always on the go, a true friend. We’ll miss you, @giasison. At maraming salamat sa pagbabahagi ng ‘yong sarili para sa iba,” Raffy Magno said, sharing a video of Sison.

Statistician Peter Cayton also recalled how Sison helped him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was lucky to hear your guiding voice on a call during the lowest times of our family during the COVID-19 pandemic. A peaceful rest for you, Dr@giasison,” he wrote.

“Goodbye for now, but not forever. Rest in peace, Dr. Gia Sison,” physical Tony Leachon, former special adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said.

“Kahit hanggang Zoom call lang tayo nagka-chikahan, ang gaan ng loob ko sayo. Ang saya mo ka-chikahan. Ang bait mong tao. Sayang, ‘di na tayo nagkita. Ang lungkot. Ang bigat. Rest in power, Doc @giasison,” another physician wrote.

“I’ve been listening to her podcast and Twitter Space since the pandemic and she was a source of inspiration to all of us here,” senior history researcher Kristoffer Pasion said.

“Mahigpit na yakap and my condolences to her family and close friends. Grabe,” he added.

“Stunned to hear about Doc @giasison’s death. She was one of our staunchest #MentalHealthAct [and] #SOGIEEqualityBill allies,” opposition senator Risa Hontiveros said.

“She always made time for us, was always so warm, always so generous with her light. Maraming salamat, Doc Gia. You will be dearly missed,” she added.

“This is so sad… Rest easy, Doc Gia. You will be remembered for many wonderful things,” television host Maine Mendoza said.

“I met Doc Gia Sison before for an interview. She was always sincere in her advocacy and just [a] pure and a kind human. May you rest in love, doc,” journalist Kevin Manalo wrote.

“Rest in power, Doc @giasison. Salamat po sa oras at inspirasyon na binigay mo sa main,” psychologist Riyan Portuguez, also known as “Your Millennial Psychologist” online, said.

Last February, Sison shared of experiencing a “sudden cardiac death” where she said she “died for six (6) seconds.”

She added that she had gone through an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator procedure.

Aborted Sudden Cardiac Death

Sison served as the head of Makati Medical Center’s Women Wellness Center and advocated for breast cancer awareness.

She also led the Livestrong Foundation and the National Adviser of the Youth for Mental Health Coalition.

Apart from that, the physician also hosted a podcast called “Walwal Sesh” on Spotify.