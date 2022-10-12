What causes diaper rashes?

Diaper rashes in babies are among the usual concerns of parents.

It is a skin problem that develops around the infants’ diaper area.

These rashes are common in babies between 4 to 15 months old.

Causes

Physician Gia Sison said there are many causes of diaper rash.

She said humidity could be among the culprit.

“We all know that we are living in a tropical country like ito sobrang mainit. Yung humidity can actually cause infection and irritation for our baby’s skin,” the doctor said during the Pampers Up and Down Playdate event last September 25.

Aside from rashes, Sison said non-absorbent diapers may also cause Urinary Tract Infection.

“UTI can present in so many ways. Yung iba vomiting. Yung iba parang they keep crying,” she continued.

Sison added that the baby’s thin skin makes them sensitive, noting that they do not develop a full-skin barrier until they are two years old.

The doctor also underscored the importance of choosing the right diapers for babies to avoid rashes and infections.

“We all know that if you don’t choose the right diaper, it’s going to be made of plastic.This is non-absorbent. Ayaw nating mangyari yan (babad and kulob), because babies are prone to infection [and] rashes, and when they cry, sobrang nakakasakit ng heart,” she said.

Given this concern, Sison recommended the use of diapers with aloe vera.

“In traditional medicine, aloe is the amongst a lot of the ingredients that are cooling, so nakakalamig talaga siya,” the doctor noted.

It also has an anti-inflammatory property that helps reduce inflammation, which often helps to relieve pain, she added.

Among the diaper brands in the market, Pampers offers a diaper with aloe vera.

“Pampers core technology helps to absorb and lock away urine quickly, together with pampers lotion with aloe layer, it helps the baby to stay dry, fresh, protected all-around from irritation due to wetness,” Sison explained.