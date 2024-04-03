Malta gov’t flags some Filipino junk food for unauthorized food coloring

The government of Malta flagged several junk foods from the Philippines for containing an unauthorized additive based on regulations of the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

Market surveillance analyst John Paul Tanyag on Sunday raised awareness over the island country’s warning against consuming varieties of starch-based snacks, noting they were from the Philippines.

He also included pictures of the snacks in his post.

Malta issued warning on several products, including Filipino snacks, to not be consumed due to an additive declared but not authorized for use. Link: https://t.co/N5wun7nHTu pic.twitter.com/o6ZFYU8OU5 — ChatJPT (@dumidyeypee) March 31, 2024

Tanyag also shared a screengrab of Malta’s announcement.

Full announcement from the Malta Department of Information pic.twitter.com/m64XlHp6CM — ChatJPT (@dumidyeypee) March 31, 2024

Last March 28, the Malta government released an Environmental Health Directorate Notice that warned its citizens to refrain from eating the particular junk food after conducting a market surveillance exercise.

It said that it found a food coloring that was unauthorized to be used in snacks, noting it is E110.

E110 is also known as Sunset Yellow FCF, Orange Yellow S, Food Yellow No. 5, or FD&C Yellow No. 6.

The Malta government said that E110 is an azo dye that is only authorized for use as a food additive in Europe “for certain food items such as non-heat processed meat, processed fish, mustard and sauces, flavoured drinks, etc but with applicable corresponding maximum levels in line with EU Regulation 1333 of 2008.”

“The use of this color (and few others) also requires the additional warning ‘may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children’ to appear on labels when used. However, its use is not allowed at all in this category of products i.e. ready-to-eat savouries and snacks (Potato- cereal- flour- or starch-based snacks),” it added.

These are the following Philippine snacks it flagged in its notice:

La La Fish Crackers (salt and vinegar flavor, sweet chili flavor, unflavored)

La La Prawn Crackers (hot and spicy flavor)

Jack ‘n Jill Piattos (cheese flavor, nacho pizza flavor)

Jack ‘n Jill Mr. Chips

Jack’n Jill Nova (country cheddar flavor)

Jack’n Jill Chiz Curls

Regent Cheese Ring

Oishi Rin-bee Cheese Sticks

Leslie’s Clover Chips (cheese flavor)

Other chips that were included in the list were from the countries of Mexico and Nepal.

This was not the first time the European island country flagged a food produced in the Philippines.

In 2022, Malta warned its citizens against consuming several flavors of a popular instant noodles product because they contained a substance banned from use in food items in the European region.

The Philippine food manufacturer responsible for the product assured the public it complies with Philippine and the US Food and Drug Administration standards regarding the use of the substance.

