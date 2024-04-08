‘Ang tapang!’: Zamboanga Sibugay SK members’ resignation lauded online

Filipinos online commended the members of the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) in a barangay in Zamboanga Sibugay after they resigned due to the “abuse of power” of some individuals.

In a joint resignation letter dated April 4, the SK members said that they decided to leave their posts as they experienced alleged continued harassment from “people in power” as they refused to follow the things that they were ordered to do. This was signed by SK Chair Muzhaheeda Ismi and SK treasurer Shermalyn Bugay.

“Bilang SK Officials, kinakailangan para sa amin na magtrabaho sa isang environment na kung saan inuuna ang transparency at gawaing etikal. Sa kasamaang palad, ang kasalukuyang working environment ay hindi umaayon sa mga pamantayang ito, at hindi na kami maaaring magpatuloy sa aming tungkulin nang may kumpiyansa,” the statement read.

“Matapos masaksihan ang ilang mga pagkakataon at antas ng masamang pamamahala, kabilang ang pag-abuso sa ipinagkatiwalang kapangyarihan, at kawalan ng katapatan sa lugar ng trabaho, on principle, we’ve decided enough is enough,” it added.

However, the SK members did not specify names or positions of the “people in power” they were referring to.

The statement garnered attention online with several online users praising the SK members for their brave move, stating that the move should set as an example to other officials or public servants.

“For standing up for the truth, muchisimas gracias. May this act of courage serve as a reminder for us all that the youth are not to be intimidated, belittled, and harassed,” a Facebook user said.

“Ang promising nung SK chairman. Bukod sa eloquent may integridad at such a young age,” a Reddit user also said.

Others, however, opposed the move. A Facebook user thought that resignation was not the way to fix things within the system.

“This is not the way to do it by resigning, you missed the chance to be an agent of change. #sadtruth,” the Facebook user said.

Some Reddit users also pointed out that the government should conduct an investigation as resignations due to corruption are not common in the SK.

“DILG should look into this. It’s not common na may nag resign-na SK due to corruption,” a Reddit user said.

“Pitch it to Congress so they can investigate in aid of legislation. Dapat ganito as public servants, may integrity at transparency. Masyado nang madaming corrupt sa government, huwag na sumama sa bandwagon ng mga ulupong,” another Reddit user said.

As of writing, the resignation letter, posted on the council’s Facebook page, garnered around 3,700 reactions and over 8,000 shares.