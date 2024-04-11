UST opens campus in Mindanao

Bishop Cerilo Alan Casicas of Marbel and Dominican Prior Provincial Fr. Filemon dela Cruz Jr on Thursday solemnly inaugurated the first major expansion of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) outside Manila, at an 82-hectare campus in the bustling Soccsksargen region of Mindanao.

The new campus represents the Catholic university’s bid to make General Santos City an educational center in the region, said UST Rector Fr. Richard Ang, O.P.

Acknowledging UST’s “newcomer” status in Mindanao, Ang told a gathering of alumni at the eve of the inauguration that “UST is not a threat, but a treat,” and vowed to collaborate with other higher education institutions in the city.

UST General Santos will open in Academic Year 2024-2025 as a branch campus, with a projected enrollment of 5,000 students in health sciences, business and accountancy, and engineering and information technology.

The six-story UST GenSan Main Building is patterned after the nearly century-old UST Main Building in the Manila campus known for its cross tower, with arches inspired by Mindanao architecture. It has 24 classrooms, 23 laboratories, a chapel, library, clinic, auditorium, cafeteria, organization rooms, and function halls.

“The cross is the greater glory,” Casicas reminded UST officials in his homily, noting that in both Manila and General Santos, the illuminated cross remains visible from afar even at night.

“Eternal light is no less than the divine light, the light of God. Eternal life beats in this big building. Otherwise, it is empty,” the bishop said.