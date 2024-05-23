‘It is what is it’: A compilation of Pinoys’ viral one-liner Instagram notes

A typographical error on the line “It is What it is” into “It is what is it” has spiraled into a whole joke that invaded Filipinos’ Instagram notes recently.
Many Instagram users have joined in on the fun with their own hilarious entries of intentionally wrong one-liners based on famous sayings or lines.
One Pinoy user wrote a twist on the old adage for treating people right.
— newjeans pinoyski WE LOVE YOU NEWJEANS (@filonewjeans) May 19, 2024
An Instagram user’s entry is “YOLO” (You Only Live Once) for those who are leaving.
“Akong ‘di na magpapaloko ulit,” the meme account wrote as a caption.
akong di na magpapaloko ulit: pic.twitter.com/wQOYw4GfGc
— kabulastugan (@kblstgn) May 19, 2024
A Filipino user is loud and proud, although a bit confused, with their #Pride2024 mantra.
#Pride2024 mantra ♡♡♡ pic.twitter.com/P8B3suU0kQ
— bini kae ☆ (@pantr0picock) May 19, 2024
Another entry from an Instagram user is a fusion of a Spider-Man quote and an alcohol slogan.
MEEEEE AFF pic.twitter.com/TeLT7Jy4Wr
— bini cunty lex 🇵🇸 (@f4ggotism) May 20, 2024
Meanwhile, a content creator posted a “Monday motivation”.
Even beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach hopped in on the meme.
“To see is to behave,” she wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).
to see is to behave https://t.co/Yn5adeBYjw
— Pia Wurtzbach Jauncey (@PiaWurtzbach) May 20, 2024