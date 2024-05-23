‘It is what is it’: A compilation of Pinoys’ viral one-liner Instagram notes

A typographical error on the line “It is What it is” into “It is what is it” has spiraled into a whole joke that invaded Filipinos’ Instagram notes recently.

Many Instagram users have joined in on the fun with their own hilarious entries of intentionally wrong one-liners based on famous sayings or lines.

One Pinoy user wrote a twist on the old adage for treating people right.

🔥 pic.twitter.com/RMQh03ZOfS — newjeans pinoyski WE LOVE YOU NEWJEANS (@filonewjeans) May 19, 2024

An Instagram user’s entry is “YOLO” (You Only Live Once) for those who are leaving.

“Akong ‘di na magpapaloko ulit,” the meme account wrote as a caption.

akong di na magpapaloko ulit: pic.twitter.com/wQOYw4GfGc — kabulastugan (@kblstgn) May 19, 2024

A Filipino user is loud and proud, although a bit confused, with their #Pride2024 mantra.

Another entry from an Instagram user is a fusion of a Spider-Man quote and an alcohol slogan.

MEEEEE AFF pic.twitter.com/TeLT7Jy4Wr — bini cunty lex 🇵🇸 (@f4ggotism) May 20, 2024

Meanwhile, a content creator posted a “Monday motivation”.



Even beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach hopped in on the meme.

“To see is to behave,” she wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).