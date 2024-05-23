‘It is what is it’: A compilation of Pinoys’ viral one-liner Instagram notes

By
Interaksyon
-
May 23, 2024 - 1:56 PM
A typographical error on the line “It is What it is” into “It is what is it” has spiraled into a whole joke that invaded Filipinos’ Instagram notes recently.

Many Instagram users have joined in on the fun with their own hilarious entries of intentionally wrong one-liners based on famous sayings or lines.

One Pinoy user wrote a twist on the old adage for treating people right.

An Instagram user’s entry is “YOLO” (You Only Live Once) for those who are leaving.

“Akong ‘di na magpapaloko ulit,” the meme account wrote as a caption.

A Filipino user is loud and proud, although a bit confused, with their #Pride2024 mantra.

Another entry from an Instagram user is a fusion of a Spider-Man quote and an alcohol slogan.

Meanwhile, a content creator posted a “Monday motivation”.

Even beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach hopped in on the meme.

“To see is to behave,” she wrote on X (Formerly Twitter).

