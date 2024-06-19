TikTok and showbiz couples: Multiple choices for questions related to Virgin Mary earn buzz

Photos of multiple choice questions flashed during a youth activity of a parish in Sorsogon drew attention from online Filipinos.

The Facebook page of the Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Parish in Bulan uploaded snaps taken from its Parish Marian Youth Night for its Visita Salvacion activity.

Among the pictures that were uploaded featured questions related to the Virgin Mary.

These include the following:

What did Mary do after the visit of the Angel?

A. She made a TikTok video

B. She posted a live

C. She visited her cousin Elizabeth

D. She spread the news

Parents of Mary

A. Sarah G. and Matteo G.

B. Kathryn and Daniel

C. Joachim and Anne

Each photo earned laugh reactions from some online users.

“[Letter] A’ yan for sure,” a Facebook user quipped in response to the question about Mary and the Angel’s visit.

“Letter A po ang tamang sagot,” another Facebook user joked in response to the same question.

“Mary went in haste to get her phone, opened TikTok, and said, ‘Ok guys, story time. So dinalaw ako ng angel and told me ako daw magiging mama ni Jesus. Wait for part 2.’ I believe the answer is A,” quipped a different online user.

“B. ata, ambot kung nano,” another Pinoy commented in reaction to the Mary parents question.

The questions referenced contemporary Filipino culture which includes TikTok, livestreams, and showbiz personalities like Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli, Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.