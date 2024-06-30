‘Thank you’ messages pour in as Sofitel, Spiral Manila bid goodbye

Patrons of the 51-year-old Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila in Pasay City expressed gratitude to the luxury hotel ahead of its closure on July 1.

In a Facebook post, Sofitel bid goodbye to its patrons.

“Your smiles and stories have left an indelible mark on our hearts. We hope these memories stay with you as fondly as they will with us,” it said.



“Sofitel Manila bids you adieu. Merci beaucoup (Thank you), and à bientôt (See you soon) in new adventures!” it added.

Its award-winning restaurant, Spiral Manila, also posted a message of farewell.

“With a mix of gratitude and sadness, we would like to inform you that Spiral is set to embark on its final culinary journey tomorrow, June 30, 2024,” Spiral Manila wrote on Saturday.



“Your laughter, your conversations, and your delight in our culinary adventures have filled Spiral with life and joy. Our deepest thanks to our master culinary artisans whose creativity and passion brought each dish to life. Their dedication made us a place of extraordinary gastronomic adventure and joy,” it added.



“The metro’s most interactive dining destination now bids adieu,” the restaurant concluded.

Several patrons took to the comments section to also pay tribute and thank the hotel and the buffet restaurant.

“Thank you Sofitel for the fun memories, till we see you again,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Thank you Sofitel for all the wonderful memories. Spiral Buffet was our all time favorite,” another commented.

“Thank you Sofitel former Westin Philippine Plaza. Lots of memorable experience to keep forever,” a Facebook user said.

Others shared photos of their memories at the beloved leisure establishment.

“Sofitel is the place to be. I am truly blessed to have shared precious moments with you,” a patron wrote, sharing a snap from their Christmas celebration.

While many are bidding goodbye to Sofitel and Spiral Manila, others are still hopeful for their return.

See you more beautifully soon! We will wait. Meantime, applause to a job well done. You have touched many lives and perfected many memories that last a lifetime. Your memories will stay in our hearts.Salute!!!” a Facebook user said.

In May, the five-star-hotel announced that it is closing its doors to the public starting July.

The hotel by Manila Bay cited safety concerns for its closure.

