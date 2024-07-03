Viral: ‘Boy Dila’s’ video defending self over ‘Wattah Wattah’ Festival behavior

A former video of Lexter Castro, dubbed “Boy Dila“, circulated after publicly apologizing for his behavior that earned social media’s ire during San Juan City‘s June 24 “Wattah Wattah” Festival.

Last week, the 21-year-old resident was dubbed “Boy Dila” after his facial expression was captured on social media.

On Tuesday, he was presented to the media by San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora to deliver his public apology. He was accompanied by his grandmother and the barangay captain of Balong Bato.

Zamora admitted that he also got mad at Castro because the latter’s actions tainted the image of San Juaneños and the city.

The city chief also apologized to those who were affected and those who were hurt by revelers during the traditional “basaan” last June 24.

“Muli, ako po ay humihingi ng pasensiya at paumanhin sa lahat po ng naapektuhan o nabiktima ng iilang mamamayan po namin nang dahil po sa aming kapistahan,” Zamora said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Castro then apologized to the public for his actions during the celebration.

“Unang-una po, nagpapasensiya po ako sa aming mayor sa nagawa ko po. Dahil po sa akin, nasira po ang [imahe ng] San Juan,” he said.

“Sa lahat, humihingi po ako ng paumanhin sa inyo. Sa mga nasabi ko po sa inyo, lalong-lalo na po sa rider, humihingi po ako ng tawad sa inyo at gusto ko po kayong makita ng personal… gusto ko pong humingi sa inyo ng paumahin po,” Castro added.

He also admitted that he and his family have been receiving threats following the incident.

“Sa mga nagbabanta po sa akin, hindi ko na rin po maisip… nai-stress na rin po ako. Kung anu-ano na lang din po lumalabas na pagbabanta sa akin, lalong-lalo na po sa pamilya ko,” Castro said.

“Huwag naman po sana nilang idamay. Kung may galit po sila sa akin, ako na lang po ang anuhin nila dahil masakit din po, kasi nadadamay ‘yung pamilya ko,” he added.

Zamora said that no charges would be filed against Castro, unless those who were affected by the latter’s actions will file a complaint.

The mayor added that he could arrange a personal meeting between Castro and the rider for a personal apology.

Castro went viral after images and clips of him dousing a motorcycle rider with water via a water gun appeared on social media. He had his tongue out, seemingly wanting to annoy the latter.

A Facebook user juxtaposed a video of Castro, uploaded on June 27, where he brandished his infamous water gun and defended his actions, with his recent public apology in Zamora’s office on Tuesday.

“Tsaka, unang-una, ‘di ko sinaktan si manong, binasa ko lang siya. Nagpaalam ako sa kanya. ‘Kuya, babasaan kita.’ Sabi niya, ‘Hindi pwede,’ kasi may meeting siya. Eh, binasa ko pa rin, piyesta eh!” he said before.

Castro wagged his tongue out and laughed.

“‘Wag kayong dadaan ng San Juan kapag [June] 24, alam ng mga taongbayan ‘yan,” he said.

His explanation could be seen beginning at the 5:01-mark of the video.

A Facebook user posted a snippet of the June 27 video and juxtaposed it with the one showing Castro apologizing to the public on July 2.

The online user captioned it with several laughing emojis.

City encourages victims to come forward

Last Tuesday, the San Juan City government released a public advisory encouraging anew those who were victimized at the “Wattah Wattah” Festival to come to the mayor’s office so they could be assisted in filing complaints.

“Ang inyong boses at pagkilos ay mahalaga upang mabigyan ng katarungan ang inyong sinapit at ng lahat ng mga naging biktima,” the city government said.

“Sa mga may impormasyon naman tungkol sa mga nanggulo o nakakakilala sa mga sangkot sa mga insidente, hinihikayat din po namin kayong magbigay ng tiwala at makipagtulungan sa Lokal na Pamahalaan ng San Juan upang mahuli na ang mga ito,” it added.

San Juan City celebrated its traditional “basaan” on June 24 to commemorate the feast of their patron saint, St. John the Baptist.

The festival went viral as claims of doused student papers, smashed vehicle windows and children almost getting “drowned” by the amount of water being thrown at them appeared online.

A single mom also alleged to have lost a huge job opportunity after getting doused by revelers despite pleading with them.

Zamora said that they would create “Basaan Zones” or designated areas where water dousing activities can be safely enacted moving forward.