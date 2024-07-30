Why Cavite governor joined Pinoy athletes in Olympics river parade

A public official caught attention for his appearance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024 when the Philippine delegation passed by River Seine.

Some Filipino users on the X (formerly Twitter) platform noticed that Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla was among the personalities in the boat of “Team Philippines” when the Games opened on July 26.

The river parade is the first in the Summer Olympics history as openings are traditionally held in stadiums.

Eighty-five boats carried the athletes and delegates into the Iena Bridge, which links the iconic Eiffel Tower on the left bank of the Seine to the Trocadéro district on the right bank.

A clip of the Philippine delegation was shared by an X user online, which caught the attention of some Pinoys who wondered about Remulla’s appearance.

“Ano pong sports category si Jonvic Remulla? Asking for a friend,” an online user wrote.

“As governor of Cavite, what’s his role in the Olympics delegation?” another Pinoy asked.

“Anong ginagawa ni Remulla [diyan]?” a different user commented.

Last year, Remulla was appointed as the Chef de Mission (CDM) of “Team Philippines” for the Paris Olympics.

Remulla replaced Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio, who begged off due to leadership responsibilities and obligations at the SBP, PLDT, and Smart.

The governor is the team manager of UP Fighting Maroons (Men’s Senior Basketball Team).

Philippine Olympic Committee president Bambol Tolentino previously said the governor “accepted the position without hesitation,” adding that the latter was “really happy and excited about his role.”

“We, at the POC, are confident that he can get the job done… he’s a true sportsman and very dedicated to helping athletes,” Tolentino said before.

The Chef de Mission, which translates to “head of mission” in French, is said to be an individual who leads and represents a country’s contingent at multi-sport events like the Olympics.

He or she handles the logistics and fulfills athlete’s needs, ensuring everything runs smoothly for their team during the event.

One of their major duties is to act as the delegate’s spokesperson in the run-up to and during the event.

They represent the nation in official functions, meetings, and ceremonies, including handling media inquiries and representing the team in interviews and public appearances.

Meanwhile, “Team Philippines” has 22 athletes who are competing on the global stage to showcase their talents and skills in the sporting event.

