Shiela Guo, Cassandra Ong’s video evading reporters gets ‘Temple run’ edit

Filipinos edited a video of Shiela Guo (also known as Zhang Mier) and Cassandra Li Ong running to evade reporters after an inquest proceeding last Friday with different background sounds.

News5 journalist Elaine Fulgencio on August 23 posted a clip of the two women running in a corridor as reporters trail behind them after exiting a room at the National Bureau of Investigation‘s headquarters.

WATCH: Cassandra Ong and Shiela Guo swiftly exited the room at the NBI after today’s inquest proceedings, avoiding media attempts for an interview. @News5PH pic.twitter.com/VScWwQMe3n — Elaine Fulgencio (@eifulgencio) August 23, 2024

At that time, the two underwent inquest proceedings for obstruction of justice and harboring a fugitive following their arrival in the country on August 22 after being intercepted by Indonesian authorities.

Shiela is the sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo (Guo Hua Ping), while Casssandra is a representative of the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) hub Lucky South 99.

A clip of the two evading attempts of interview by reporters went viral as some Filipinos thought of editing it to include background sound.

Some edited it using music from running games like “Temple Run” and “Subway Surfers.”

eto na subway surfers music h@yup kayo https://t.co/D0sM45PC0I pic.twitter.com/wKicBHpJym — shiv roy’s bob (@stellamilfburn) August 24, 2024

fck it someone requested a temple run background music https://t.co/D0sM45PC0I pic.twitter.com/J4GjkC2hIm — shiv roy’s bob (@stellamilfburn) August 23, 2024

Others edited it using a “Minion Rush” background sound.

no one asked for it but here is cassandra ong and shiela guo running away from the media with minion rush background theme lmaoo https://t.co/BWOquGDIYV pic.twitter.com/9oldOyin5p — em (@kunsdavai) August 24, 2024

Some used sounds associated with the late comedian Benny Hill.

The benny hill music really makes everything better https://t.co/9H38CMiLey pic.twitter.com/tdYk89EgdE — Pooja Cat (@mldelax) August 24, 2024

Other online users shared their own edits to the running video.

It’s 6 am but this needed to be done https://t.co/nMeoSYN1SP pic.twitter.com/WYZScCffhp — 53dd the Vtuber Fan Man (@Its53dd) August 24, 2024

the roman holiday audio is perfect for this bahahahha https://t.co/4h2esUbB5t pic.twitter.com/xlnIgCAxhS — Kiffy Perry (@wallflower_isko) August 26, 2024

The Philippines’ Bureau of Immigration coordinated with their Indonesian counterparts upon learning that Shiela and Cassandra traveled to Batam Island on August 18.

Indonesia and the Philippines have an extradition treaty signed in Jakarta on Feb. 10, 1976.

The treaty was created “to make more effective the cooperation of the two countries in the repression of crime and, specifically, to regulate and thereby promote the relations between them in matters of extradition.”

ALSO READ: Indonesia trends with Pinoys thankful for Guo sister, Ong capture

Shiela appeared in a Senate hearing on August 27, where she admitted that Alice was not really her sister.

The Chinese national also claimed that Alice’s father, Jian Zhong Guo, was only her foster father in the Philippines.

Shiela recounted her escape with the dismissed mayor in the hearing, saying that she, Alice, and Wesley Guo — Alice’s brother — exited the country through the waters.

She said they were initially picked up by a van from their farm in Tarlac on the first week of July, rode a “small, white boat,” transferred to a bigger boat with “fishing nets,” and then transferred to another “green or blue” boat.

Shiela said they arrived in Malaysia via boat on July 18, traveled to Singapore via plane, and then went to Indonesia via ferry on August 18.

She added that they last saw Alice in Indonesia, saying she was still in the country when they parted ways.

Meanwhile, Wesley has already gone to Singapore before them, Shiela said.

Alice and her companions have active arrest warrants from the Senate and the House of Representatives in relation to the investigation into their alleged involvement in illegal POGO hubs in Pampanga and Tarlac.

The dismissed mayor has been especially linked with raided POGO hubs reported to be involved in illegal activities like illegal online gambling and human trafficking.