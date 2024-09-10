Why Alice Guo’s breakfast vlog is making rounds on social media

An old vlog of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo (also known as Guo Hua Ping) eating breakfast was brought up by some social media users amid her comments about not eating such a meal during her boat escape from the Philippines.

The controversial personality attended the hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality for her alleged involvement in human trafficking and other activities in an illegal POGO hub built on land she partly owned.

POGO stands for Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Guo was questioned by senators following her escape from the Philippines last July. She was apprehended in Indonesia last September 3.

RELATED: Alice Guo’s smiling expression after capture earns Pinoys’ attention | ‘Hindi po yan celebrity’: ‘Celebrification’ of Alice Guo draws flak

The 34-year-old former mayor appeared in a Senate hearing on Monday, September 9, where she was asked to detail her escape and experience after fleeing the country.

Opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate committee hearing, asked how many days Guo was in the boat after being transported there from a yacht.

Guo claimed that their room did not have windows, so the lawmaker asked her how many times they had breakfast to determine the number of days.

“Paglipat sa barko, madilim pa ba or sisikat na ang araw?” Hontiveros asked.

“Uhm, madilim pa rin po,” Guo answered.

“Madilim pa rin. And then pagkasakay niyo sa barko, anong ginawa niyong sunod?” Hontiveros said.

Guo then said they stayed in a room for around three to five days.

“Ilang beses kayo nag-breakfast?” the senator asked.

“Uh, ako po kasi, hindi po ako nagbe-breakfast,” the former mayor answered.

“O, e, ilang beses kayo nag-lunch?” Hontiveros asked back.

Guo then said that they were able to take lunch for around “four days.”

‘A Day with Alice Guo’ vlog

Some Filipinos who were watching the hearing pointed out that Guo was “lying” about not taking breakfasts, recalling her April 2022 vlog in which she shared how her day goes as a Bamban mayor.

“‘Hindi po ako nagbe-breakfast’ —Alice Guo,” iMPACT Leadership communications director Ronald Gem Celestial wrote, quoting Guo.

“TEH?! MAY VLOG KA NA PABORITO MONG NAGBE-BREAKFAST KA?!” he added.

Celestial’s post has earned 11,000 likes and 1,500 reposts.

Another online user shared a clip from Guo’s vlog where she narrated her morning routine.

“Sen Risa: Ilang beses kayo nag-breakfast? Guo Hua Ping: Ako po kasi, hindi po ako nagbe-breakfast,” the user wrote, quoting the hearing.

“Also her,” he added, sharing the clip in which Guo states that she eats breakfast after fixing herself.

Sen Risa: Ilang beses kayo nagbreakfast?

Guo Hua Ping: Ako po kasi hindi po ako nagbbreakfast. Also her: pic.twitter.com/kG1donZWQ7 — Miggy (@MiggyDCB) September 9, 2024

Another user shared a screengrab showing snippets of Guo’s vlog amid her Senate testimony.

In April 2022, Guo uploaded a vlog on YouTube titled “A Day with Alice Guo Vlog #1” where she shared her daily lifestyle.

At the 1:12-minute mark of the video, people are preparing a meal for her that features fish and rice.

“Pag gising ko ng umaga, ang ginagawa ko, pagkatapos kong maligo, mag-ayos ng hair ko dahil mahaba, uhm, kumakain muna ako ng breakfast,” the former mayor said.

“Pagkatapos kong mag-breakfast, tsaka pa lang ako nagwo-work if there’s an election or sa farm or negosyo,” she added.

“Ang pinaka-favorite ko po na ulam tuwing umaga, almusal, ay tuyo. Kasi hindi siya maalat, at ito talaga paborito ko,” Guo said.

Guo also described herself as an “early” bird kind of person, saying that she is an early riser.

Her vlog, juxtaposed with her statement in the Senate hearing, failed to impress Filipinos who commented about her “blatant lying” in front of lawmakers.

“Harap-harapang pagsisinungaling na ginagawa nitong si Alice Guo,” an online user commented.

“She’s really a HUGE liar, noh? How can she still sleep at night? Where’s her conscience?” another X user wrote.

“Guo Hua Ping is all lies. Here’s one proof, Sen. @risahontiveros. Thanks for posting this, @MiggyDCB,” a different Pinoy commented.

Guo’s attendance to the Senate hearing was the first since her last appearance in May.

The former mayor continued to be evasive in her answers, prompting lawmakers to cite her in contempt anew “for testifying falsely and evasively” to the Senate committee.

READ: Senate holds ex-mayor Alice Guo in contempt a second time

At the hearing, Guo maintained that she is not the “mastermind” of the POGO operations in her town.

She is being accused of having links to Chinese criminal syndicates and money laundering.

RELATED: Who is ex-mayor Alice Guo and what is known about her arrest?