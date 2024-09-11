Delivery platform offers all-around job opportunities for PUV, PUJ drivers

A delivery service provider has launched a roadshow program that aims to provide job opportunities for public utility vehicle and public utility jeepney drivers nationwide.

The “Tuloy Biyahe Program: Tsuper Onboarding Roadshow” was put into place by Lalamove to accelerate driving occupations and empower the road sector in different areas of Luzon and Cebu.

By being Lalamove’s accredited partner driver, even drivers without vehicles would be able to experience a “flexible” livelihood through the initiative.

“Our Tuloy Biyahe program goes beyond just helping drivers find work. It’s about helping them become more financially independent. We want to see them succeed as entrepreneurs and build a brighter future for their families,” Lalamove Philippines managing director Djon Nacario said.

All jeepney, taxi, tricycle and bus drivers, former overseas Filipino workers, and fresh graduates are qualified for the Tuloy Biyahe program.

The program essentially serves as a chance for jeepney drivers and operators to earn a sustainable living after the public transport modernization program, previously called the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, ordered the consolidation of approximately 200,000 traditional jeepneys in the country since April this year.

A modern jeepney, which costs over P2 million, drew flak from numerous critics, labor leaders and protest groups for replacing old units no longer considered as “roadworthy.” Non-compliant drivers and operators will face a P50,000 penalty, one-year suspension and 30-day impoundment.

According to Nacario, the roadshow initiative is open to all Filipinos who wish to be a part of the “driver community.”

“We understand that all ‘tsupers’ and even ‘non-tsupers’ interested in signing up with Lalamove as a partner driver may not necessarily have a vehicle. With Lalamove Automotive and Lalamove’s fleet management program, we widen the possibilities for many people to be part of our driver community,” he said.

Through Lalamove Automotive, drivers who do not have vehicles may purchase a car loan. Meanwhile, individuals who are looking for drivers for their registered vehicles may coordinate with a Lalamove-verified fleet operator.

In collaboration with Luzon- and Cebu-based local government units, the logistics company will seek support for the program’s successful opening on the following dates:

Route 1: North & Central Luzon

September 18 – Pampanga

September 19 – Tarlac City

September 20 – Baguio City

Route 2: NCR & South Luzon

September 26 – Quezon City

September 27 – Valenzuela City

September 30 – San Juan City

October 1 – Lipa City

Route 3: Cebu

October 3 – Mandaue City

October 4 – Cebu City

Attendees will be granted a 50% cash deposit fee discount, while the first 50 onboarded Lalamove partner drivers from each roadshow will receive freebies, including a Lalamove-branded vest, lanyard and raincoats.

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Lalamove is a delivery platform where individuals, local businesses and big companies can access on-the-go delivery services.