‘It’s been an awesome ride’: Food delivery service to cease operations after 2 years

A courier service on Monday told its patrons to look forward to its next initiatives after it announced the closure of its incubation project that explored the food delivery sector.

LalaFood, the food delivery service of Lalamove, said that it will cease its operations starting February 16 to focus on its core delivery business.

“It’s been an awesome ride,” the delivery service said in a statement on Monday.

“We express our deepest gratitude to all of LalaFood’s customers for your continued support, and to our partner riders and merchants who were with us throughout this journey,” it said.

It added that 2021 will “continue to be another strong year of strong growth” for Lalamove and said that there are still “so much in store” for them.

“We are committed to strengthening our investment in the Philippines to better serve our customers and provide more opportunities for our driver-partners and employees. With expansion plans already underway in Manila and to the Pampanga province in 2021, we place great confidence in the Philippine market and we are excited for what lies ahead in 2021,” the statement said.

LalaFood has been servicing Metro Manila as an on-demand food delivery app since 2018.

It was initiated by Lalamove not only to explore the food delivery sector but also to “bridge the flavors of thousands of restaurants to millions of Filipinos by transforming everyone’s food delivery experience” through its API or application programming interface.

“By providing a platform for anyone to order food on-demand, we help empower restaurants (big and small) and continuously pave new opportunities for Filipinos to earn and make ends meet,” the food delivery service said on its website.

Meanwhile, Lalamove was established in 2013 as an on-demand delivery technology company that provides same day door-to-door courier services.

Other food delivery services similar to LalaFood are Foodpanda, GrabFood and DeliRush.