MMDA to drivers: Parking under footbridges prohibited

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority reminded drivers that parking under footbridges is not allowed.

The traffic authority on Tuesday, September 10 posted a picture of a car that was apprehended by one of its personnel for parking under a footbridge.

It reminded motorists that parking vehicles in such an area is unsafe for those using the footbridge.

“Ang pagparada ng sasakyan sa ilalim ng footbridge ay hindi pinapayagan para sa seguridad at kaligtasan ng mga pedestrian,” the MMDA said.

“Kung may nakaparadang sasakyan sa ilalim nito, mahahadlangan nito ang pagdaan ng mga tao,” it added.

Some Filipinos claimed that such practices can be spotted in front of a car shop in Commonwealth.

“Sandamakmak nakaparada diyan sa tapat ng Hyundai Commonwealth mula hapon hanggang gabi. Ginawang personal parking space ng mga loko ang ilallim ng foot bridge,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Eh ‘yung mga ilalim ng Skyway 3. Hindi nyo nakikita???? Dami naka-parada,” another user commented.

Others suggested that MMDA place a “no parking” signage in such areas.

In 2021, the MMDA issued traffic citation tickets to owners of vehicles that were found parked under footbridges.

“Illegally parked cars obstruct the flow of traffic along thoroughfares,” the agency said before.

The penalty for illegally parked unattended vehicles is P2,000 with impoundment for a first offense.

Meanwhile, illegally parked attended vehicles will be slapped with a P1,000 fine.