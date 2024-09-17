Tuguegarao archbishop highlights family, BECs in Jubilee celebration pastoral letter

As the Archdiocese of Tuguegarao celebrates its 50th anniversary on September 20, Archbishop Ricardo Baccay has issued a pastoral letter urging parishes to prioritize the family and Basic Ecclesial Communities (BECs) in their pastoral journey.

With the theme “Celebrating Fifty Years of Grace, Journeying Together in Synodality,” he reaffirmed the family’s role at the heart of the Church’s mission.

“The family is the first and vital cell of society and the Church, a domestic church where we first encounter God’s love,” Baccay said.

He emphasized that all church programs should aim to strengthen marriages, support parents as faith educators, and nurture the spiritual growth of each family member.

The archbishop also encouraged families to engage more deeply with the sacraments, particularly the Eucharist and reconciliation, as a means of transformation.

The letter highlighted the importance of the BECs as a practical expression of a synodal Church. BECs are small caring communities that regularly meet to pray, share Scripture, and organize community projects.

“The BEC is a space where families can gather to build relationships that mirror the divine communion of the Trinity. It is an arena for discerning the signs of the times and responding to the needs of our neighbors in a spirit of solidarity and compassion,” Baccay said.

Baccay’s call for renewed focus on the family and BECs aligns with Pope Francis’s call for synodality, emphasizing inclusivity, dialogue, and shared mission.

Incoming pastoral director Fr. Manuel Catral lauded the letter, saying it provides a solid foundation and direction for all the clergy and faithful in the archdiocese.

“The challenge is how to operationalize this into programs, but we are blessed to have lessons from family ministries and BECs in the archdiocese and elsewhere,” he said.

Catral is former parish priest of San Telmo Parish in Aparri which has recently published a book on the community’s rich BEC experience and synodal journey.

READ: New book chronicles vibrant synodality in Aparri parish

“Many families suffer due to confusions, various types of abuse, or simple human frailties. I have seen it in our ministries. People need and call for the Church’s compassion and guidance to live peacefully and to thrive among loved ones,” the priest said.

“As the archdiocese moves forward, one thing is certain: we will have mechanisms and activities in place that will encourage family members to pray together, learn and authentically dialogue with one another, and work together within and for their communities. These are concrete and crucial ways to live out our mission with Christ,” he added.

Archbishop Baccay invited all to join the jubilee celebrations, strengthen the living Church, and bring forth the light of Christ.