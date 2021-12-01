Bishop David officially assumes post as CBCP head

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan on Wednesday officially assumed his new post as president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines.

He replaced Archbishop Romulo Valles of Davao who finished his term as head of the conference of Catholic bishops in the country.

Prior to becoming CBCP head, David served as vice president of the bishops’ collegial body.

Also taking his new role as the new CBCP vice president is Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara of Pasig and a new set of permanent council members.

The council’s members for Luzon are Archbishop Ricardo Baccay of Tuguegarao, Bishop Dennis Villarojo of Malolos, Bishop Ruperto Santos of Balanga and Archbishop Gilbert Garcera of Lipa.

For Visayas, the regional representatives are Bishop Jose Bantolo of Masbate, Bishop Patrick Daniel Parcon of Talibon and Bishop Louie Galbines of Kabankalan.

Representatives for Mindanao, meanwhile, include Archbishop Jose Cabantan of Cagayan de Oro and Bishop Abel Apigo of Mati.

This new set of officers, who were elected during the bishops’ plenary assembly last July, will set the pace and agenda of the CBCP for the next two years.

CBCP officials have a two-year tenure in office, or a total of four to include a possible second term.

The CBCP meets in regular sessions twice a year, in January and in July. When not in session, the permanent council acts on behalf of the conference.

RELATED: Bishop David elected CBCP president