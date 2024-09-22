Local partnership plans for better, disaster-resilient Philippine communities

One of the leading building solutions provider, Holcim Philippines, and non-profit organization Alalay Sa Kaunlaran Foundation Inc. (ASKI) strengthened its partnership to build better disaster-resilient communities in the country.

After a successful 2023 home-strengthening program that supported 37 families in Aurora, the partnership announced on September 27 that it will continue with Holcim’s funding, aiming to improve disaster resilience for at least 30 families in Nueva Ecija.

“This initiative gives us a more holistic contribution to climate action and complements our ongoing efforts to decarbonize operations. This program also shows the value of integrating sustainability in the business for positive results and social impact,” Sam Manlosa Jr., Holcim’s chief sustainability officer, said.

As part of the partnership, the ASKI Foundation will lead community awareness campaigns on using appropriate building materials, promoting efficient consumption, and reducing construction costs. They will also train local masons on how to use Holcim products for resilient structures.

The foundation’s microfinance division will also provide home-strengthening microloans to eligible clients in Nueva Ecija, ensuring they use the provider’s top-tier building solutions.

Meanwhile, its executive director, Jane Manucdoc, emphasized the importance of seeing their clients living a safe and peaceful life in the comfort of their homes.

“[The housing program] is dedicated to providing livable, resilient, and affordable homes for families in need. This initiative not only addresses the critical need for housing but also ensures that these homes are built to withstand natural disasters, offering long-term safety and stability,” she said.

“By empowering families with secure and sustainable housing, the program fosters stronger, more resilient communities, ultimately providing a foundation for a better future.”

Founded in 1986 by Christian business leaders in Nueva Ecija, ASKI began with the mission to support community development by offering microfinancing to small entrepreneurs and individuals underserved by larger financial institutions.

Over the years, the foundation has then expanded its reach, now serving rural communities and overseas Filipino workers through 92 branches across three regions in the country.

Whereas Holcim Philippines, part of the Holcim Group, is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. It drives progress for people and the planet by fostering greener cities, smarter infrastructure, and improving living standards worldwide.