‘Swipe right’: Mysterious dating billboards spotted along EDSA, C5

A large-scale matchmaking event? A social experiment?

Mysterious dating billboards were spotted on the two busiest thoroughfares in the metro—C5 and EDSA Guadalupe.

Billboards featuring a woman with the phrase “Swipe right to match with cuties” were seen along the areas.

Instead of an individual, the woman’s image was juxtaposed with a huge question mark icon.

The billboard also had the phrase “The cutest reveal on September 30.”

The phrase “swipe right” refers to a popular action on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble. Users swipe right when they like someone or are interested in connecting with that person.

Meanwhile, users are supposed to “swipe left” if they are not interested in meeting the person.

Dating apps are designed to match individuals who meet the set preferences of the users who are geographically close to them.

The real-world application of the online dating trend as seen on the billboards has left people guessing what might come next.

Some speculated that it could be the launch of a new matchmaking service, an interactive event, or something entirely unexpected that offers real-world connections beyond the screen.

Dating apps have reshaped how people connect and the mysterious billboards appear to play directly into that culture.

The “swipe right” action is instantly recognizable to anyone who has experienced app-based dating, but the billboard brings this digital trend into the real world, creating intrigue and anticipation.

A social media user humorously commented, “Baka ito na ang chance ko makahanap ng forever habang stuck sa traffic.”

As the reveal date draws closer, speculation is growing around the identity of the “cutie” featured on the billboards.

Some wonder if she is a popular influencer, a public figure, or someone completely unexpected. The move has made people ask if the campaign is a teaser or a start of a larger urban love story.