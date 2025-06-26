Wiring of NCAP CCTVs along EDSA Guadalupe cut off

CCTV cameras reportedly used for the No-Contact Apprehension Policy (NCAP) were found with their wires cut along EDSA Guadalupe.

Reports indicate that CCTV cameras installed on a footbridge in the area had their cables cut, rendering them ineffective in supporting the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s NCAP aimed at promoting disciplined driving.

The report also reached Reddit communities, where Filipinos shared posts to raise awareness.

“WTF!!! Whoever did this deserves a special place in hell. Usually, sila ‘yung gusto ng pagbabago pero sila mismo, ‘[di ma-apply sa sarili nila,” a Redditor said.

“Time to wrap this stuff up in razor wire like what they do on Los Angeles freeways, so vagrants don’t tamper with it,” another Reddit user suggested.

“Destruction of [government] properties ‘yan… sana masampolan [para hindi] gayahin sa iba,” another Pinoy said.

A different Reddit user, who claimed to be a CCTV installer, shared a suggestion in response to the report.

“CCTV installer here. I would counter with wiring installed within metal pipes. Did it once, vandals stopped messing with it,” the Redditor commented.

The NCAP

The MMDA implements the NCAP to enforce traffic and road rules and easily apprehend violators throughout Metro Manila.

It allows the traffic authority to apprehend violators without the need for physical interaction with enforcers, eliminating instances of bribery and other extortion.

The NCAP works with CCTVs installed to monitor violations on major roads in the capital region, such as Recto Avenue, EDSA, Araneta Avenue, Roxas Boulevard, Rizal Avenue, Marcos Highway and Commonwealth Avenue.

The CCTVs are monitored by those at the MMDA Command Center.

According to reports, once a violation is captured, the camera focuses on the vehicle’s license plate, records the incident, and sends the information to a validation team for review.

Oliver Bantog, MMDA’s Technical Head of the Communications and Command Center, said in an interview that they are “particular” when it comes to the violations “to make sure” no one will complain because it is “valid.”

As of June, more than 500 cameras are actively being used for NCAP monitoring, with an additional 800 expected to go live in 2026.

The NCAP monitors violations like reckless driving, illegal turning, violating the number coding scheme, driving with defective motor vehicle accessories and illegal parking, among others.

Meanwhile, reports said MMDA personnel were deployed as far as Magallanes to inspect all NCAP-related CCTVs following the incident along EDSA Guadalupe.