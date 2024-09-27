‘Reverse psychology’: Signage telling people to block gate earns buzz

A sign aimed at vehicle owners caught the attention of Filipinos as it used reverse psychology to discourage people from blocking the gate.

A Pinoy Reddit user on Thursday, September 26, posted a picture of a signage spotted on a gate that some users claim was placed at Good Karma Surf House in Liwliwa, Zambales.

The signage reads: “PAKI-HARANGAN PO LAGI ANG GATE. PARA MAHIRAPAN KAMI MAG-PARK SA LOOB!!! TY (THANK YOU)”

The post has received about 4,000 upvotes and over 100 comments so far.

The signage earned nods from some Filipinos who approved of the employment of reverse psychology in the post.

Reverse psychology is defined as the method of getting someone to do what one wants by pretending not to want it.

“Hahahahaha tama ‘yan, hindi madaan sa matinong usapan eh,” an online user wrote in response to the signage.

“Lagyan ng, ‘WARNING! MAY NAHUHULOG NA BATO, PARK AT YOUR OWN RISK,”” another Pinoy commented.

“‘Pag ‘di pa ‘to na-gets ng kapitbahay, ewan ko [na lang],” another Redditor wrote.

“HAHAHAHA, witty! Tingnan ko lang kung ‘di pa tumalab ‘yan,” another online user commented.

Others, however, thought that the sarcasm would not be understood by some Filipino drivers.

“Susundin talaga nila ‘yan, hahaha,” a Redditor wrote.

“‘Di gumagana ang sarcism sa t*nga,” another user commented.

It is common for establishments and houses in the Philippines with garages and parking spaces to put up signs indicating their driveways and encouraging others to keep them clear of obstacles, especially in populated or high-traffic areas.

The signs are placed at gates or driveways where vehicles enter and exit.

They include messages like “no parking” and “keep driveway clear.”

The Republic Act 4136 or Land Transportation and Traffic Code prohibits drivers from parking their vehicles on highways, including in front of private driveways.

In private properties such as residences, industrial estates, or shopping malls, a “no parking” sign must also be posted to be considered a parking-free zone.