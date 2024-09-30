Hiked ‘Mt. Ortigas’?: Pinoys online cry foul over MRT Ortigas Station’s stairs

Instant cardio!

That was how some Filipinos online described crossing through Metro Rail Transit Ortigas Station.

A video uploaded by @justgotfed online takes the viewers on a tour, showing the exhaustive walk it takes to cross the street from the EDSA Carousel bus stop to Megamall.

“Ang misteryo sa Mount Ortigas. Tapusin ang video ha bago mag react kasi good vibes lang tayo dito 😉,” the caption reads.

With over 2.4 million views and 165,000 likes, Pinoy TikTok users shared their own experiences as well.

“Never naging convenient ang pagccommute papasok at palabas ng Ortigas 😭😭,” one online user commented.

“Kawawa yung mga seniors,” a different Filipino chimed in.

“Buti may gumawa na ng content about dito. Grabe yung pagod ng commuters dito 😩,” another social media user seconded.

A lot more comments poured in the post, expressing how “poor” the circulation in the area is, especially compared to other countries.

While the same video on Facebook garnered the same level of virality and tone of sentiments, there were also bits of opposing takes.

“Advantage naman yan for your health. Maganda pa rin mag lakad lakad can burn fats and calories. Wag maging tamad sa paglalakad,” a Pinoy Facebook user commented.

“Funny how OP and so many other Pasig workers complain about this. Alam nyo po, sa ibang bansa kung wala kang kotse, maglalakad ka rin. Malayo layo din lalakarin nyo at magtitiis sa hirap,” another online user pointed out.

In an older video, @justgotfed also made a similar content about “Mt. Kamuning”, where the footbridge overextends a flight of stairs to swerve MRT cables.

“Mamumundok ka pa sa malayo eh meron naman dito sa QC,” the video opened.

“Sanay ako maglakad. Medyo easy lang ‘to sakin. Natatawa lang ako. Bakit ganito?” the uploader narrated in the video.

“Hirap ako dyan nung buntis ko para akong manganganak,” one TikTok user replied.

“Suggestion po sa mga nasa government baka pwedeng zipline na lang para medyo fun ang pagtawid 🤣,” another online user bantered.

Meanwhile, other online users remembered the same experience in the footbridge at the Shaw Boulevard station, as well as a footbridge in Quezon Avenue.

More online users commended the content creator for shedding a light on the matter in such a light-hearted way.

The Just Got Fed page posts travel, food, and lifestyle content on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.