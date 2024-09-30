Shop owner surprises viral food server allegedly sacked for feeding strays

A former employee of a local food business who was terminated for feeding stray animals was given a work opportunity and sacks of dog food by another business owner.

Miguel Valerio, owner of online shop MV Shoes and Apparel, visited Ian Vhal Sardia, also known as “Baldawgs” online, after learning that the latter had been removed from his job as a food server for feeding stray cats and dogs outside the establishment.

Valerio said he empathizes with Sardia as an animal lover, adding that he has a pet cat and dog.

“I was touched doon sa mga ginagawa mo. Sa nangyari sa’yo, I was really sad sa nangyari sa’yo,” the business owner said in a Facebook video on Sunday, September 29.

Valerio then told his viewers that he informed Sardia his business was open if the latter was interested in working for him.

“Even dun sa aso, sabi ko nga sa kanya, kunin namin, isama namin,” the shop owner said with a smile.

Valerio also gifted Sardia with two large sacks of dog food and some cash to help with his needs following his unemployment status.

Sardia’s mother and girlfriend were also given new shoes.

The former food server said he has always been fond of animals ever since he was a child. He started feeding strays in 2018, when he started working.

Sardia shared that he would always buy them food whenever he has spare from his earnings.

The Facebook account of Valerio’s shop initially left a comment in Sardia’s viral video, in which the latter shared about being removed from his job for his initiative.

“Hello! ‘Pag kailangan mo ng work, PM [private message] ka lang sa amin! You can bring the dog with you, meron naman open garage dun sa amin para magkasama pa din kayo,” MV Shoes and Apparel wrote on Friday, September 27.

Sardia previously shared in the comments that he was removed from his job after five years, claiming the management wanted to terminate him because of “disrespect” and for unsanitary practices.

He also claimed that he was told to sign something with which he did not agree.

When he expressed his disapproval, he claimed that their Human Resources did not let him out of the office, which “traumatized” and “extremely scared” him.

In a Facebook Reel, Sardia shared that he has been feeding stray dogs and cats near the establishment during his break time or when he is “off duty,” saying that he could not stop himself from not feeding them.

“Masakit man sa akin na mawala ako sa aking trabaho bilang may malasakit lang sa mga aso at pusa, pero ipagpapatuloy ko pa din ang aking nais na sila ay tulungan sa simpleng paraan — pakainin, arugain, at pasayahin. Kawawang mga aso, ‘yun nga lang, pagbalik niyo sa store namin, ako’y wala na rin,” he said in his post.

“Wala na rin magmamalasakit at magmamahal sa inyo, pero sigurado ‘pag nakita ko kayo, mga mahal kung aso at pusa, ang pagmamahal ko sa inyo ay hindi mawawala at hindi magbabago,” Sardia added.

“Salamat sa store, ito ang lugar kung saan iba’t ibang aso at pusa ang aking nakilala at nakasama,” the former food server said.

While Sardia did not mention his former work location, he wore an apron of Goto Tendon.

Some Facebook users also claimed in the comments that he served in its Scout Borromeo branch in Quezon City, although this remains unverified.

There was also another online user who alleged to have worked with Sardia, describing him as a thoughtless animal lover.

“Walang ibang inisip ‘yan kung di tulungan at pakainin ang mga stray dogs at cats. Kahit sobrang pagod at puyat ‘yan, kahit walang kapalit, ginagawa niya ‘yan. Makita niya lang na busog at masaya ‘yung mga aso at pusa na pinapakain niya, masaya na din siya,” the user wrote.

Goto Tendon has not yet publicly addressed the issue so far.

The restaurant serves Filipino comfort food like Goto Tendon, Beef Tendon Pares, Silog Meals, and Con Niyebe Desserts.