‘Our side of story’: Goto Tendon probes staff’s removal over stray feeding

A local food business said it is investigating the incident involving a food server who was terminated for allegedly feeding stray animals outside one of its branches.

Goto Tendon on Monday, September 30, released a statement addressing the issue of a staff member who claimed to have been removed from his job after five years for feeding stray dogs and cats.

Food server Ian Vhal Sardia, also known as “Baldawgs” online, alleged that management wanted to terminate him because of “disrespect” and unsanitary practices.

He also claimed he was told to sign a document he did not agree to.

When Sardia expressed his disapproval, he alleged that their Human resources did not let him out of the office, which “traumatized” and “extremely scared” him.

The food server, who is also an animal lover, said he has been feeding strays around the establishment during break times or whenever he is “off duty.”

His termination, especially the way he was supposedly treated during the incident, led some Filipinos to express disappointment at Goto Tendon.

Days later, the food business confirmed that Sardia used to work as a food server in their branch in Scout Borromeo in Quezon City.

It also said that it is investigating the incident, including the actions taken by a manpower provider.

Manpower agencies handle the recruitment, screening, and selection of candidates for job positions of employers.

“We understand this is a deeply emotional issue for many, and we want to take a moment to share our side of the story through our official statement,” Goto Tendon said in a caption of a Facebook post featuring its statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent incident involving one of the staff at our Scout Borromeo branch, whose kindness towards stray animals has touched many hearts,” the restaurant said.

“We want to assure everyone that we are taking this matter seriously and have been looking into what happened, including reviewing the actions taken by our manpower provider and his employer, Bestoptions Assistance, Inc,” it added.

“Our commitment is to ensure that our practices reflect our values of empathy, kindness and responsibility. While we support our staff’s personal causes, we also continuously strive to enforce policies and processes that ensure a positive experience at our branches,” Goto Tendon said.

“We believe it is possible to strike a careful balance between humaneness and our professional obligation to our customers. We thank the public for their understanding and support,” it continued.

The statement has received 7,800 laugh and angry reactions, 2,900 comments, and over 490 shares so far.

An online business owner sympathized with Sardia and offered him a job opportunity, as well as dog food and other gifts, after being moved by what happened.

RELATED: Shop owner surprises viral food server allegedly sacked for feeding strays