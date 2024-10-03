Financial literacy program taught to over 400 students nationwide

A financial literacy program has been expanded to eight schools, reaching over 400 new students nationwide, to address the country’s financial literacy challenges and promote smart money practices to Filipinos.

Insurance provider Manulife Philippines has extended its financial literacy program, Peso Smart, to eight schools and five learning hubs across Mandaluyong, Taguig, Siargao del Norte, Agusan del Norte and Roxas City.

Manulife Philippines president and chief executive officer Rahul Hora said the financial literacy program was aimed to addressing the nation’s financial literacy needs and nurturing the financial well-being of Filipinos.

“The expansion of Peso Smart is a testament to our dedication to ensuring all Filipinos across generations, especially the young, are armed with the right knowledge to make sound financial decisions,” Hora said.

“This is not merely about their personal success, but also about helping build financial resilience so we can create a more financially secure future,” he added.

In collaboration with Corazon Sanchez Atayde Memorial Foundation (CSAMF), the program offers lessons on budgeting, saving, and investing with educational modules.

CSAMF executive director Margaux Atayde said financial literacy empowers Filipino children to believe in the possibility of a secure future.

“All it takes is for them to build a great foundation. Learning the basics of smart money habits is a step toward the right direction,” Atayde said.

Schools in the financial literacy program include Banilad Elementary School in Cebu; San Miguel Elementary School; Ilugin Elementary School; Buting Elementary School in Pasig; Pembo Elementary School in Taguig; Dao Elementary School in Bohol; Gubat Elementary School in Albay; and Pinget Elementary School in Baguio.

Established in 2017, the Peso Smart program provides computers, free internet access for remote schooling, and after-school activities to students in Gawad Kalinga communities.

Over 3,000 students have graduated from the Peso Smart program, while more than 8,000 have utilized Peso Smart learning hubs this year.