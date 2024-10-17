Archbishop invites faithful to pray the rosary on October 18

A Catholic archbishop is inviting the faithful to join a global rosary for peace on Oct. 18.

At 9 a.m. local time, one million children worldwide will pray the rosary together, seeking divine intervention for peace.

“The prayer of every child is a lullaby for the ears of the Lord,” said Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan, chairman of the Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) Philippines.

“I am very sure a miracle will unfold, a miracle of peace will be given to the world, because of one million children praying the rosary,” he said.

The archbishop urged people of all ages to participate, emphasizing the power of collective prayer.

“We are all God’s children regardless of age,” he said. “Let us join in offering a lullaby song to the ears of the Lord, the King of Peace, Jesus, who is peace himself.”

Villegas called for the rosary to be prayed in homes, schools, workplaces, and communities.

“A world of prayer is a world of peace,” he added.

The “One Million Children Praying the Rosary” campaign, organized by ACN, an international Catholic charity, aims to rekindle faith in the power of prayer.

The initiative began in 2005 when a group of children was seen praying the rosary at a local shrine in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

ACN has been conducting the campaign on a global scale since 2008 and took over its full management in 2018.

In the Diocese of Malolos, Bishop Dennis Villarojo will lead the prayer activity at the historic Cathedral-Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception.

The Friday event will take place in front of the canonically crowned image of the Virgen Inmaculada Concepcion de Malolos, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the elevation of Malolos Cathedral to a minor basilica.

Villarojo will be joined by children from various schools and parishes in praying the rosary and offering flowers to the Virgen Inmaculada Concepcion.