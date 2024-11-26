Churches to observe ‘Red Wednesday’ in solidarity with persecuted Christians

Many churches and Catholic institutions across the country are expected to be lit in red on Wednesday, Nov. 27, as a display of solidarity with persecuted Christians.

Organized by the charity group Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), “Red Wednesday” has been observed in many countries since 2016 to honor Christians persecuted for their faith.

Participation in the campaign, which takes place on the Wednesday following the Solemnity of Christ the King, has grown steadily over the years.

In the Philippines, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference institutionalized the campaign in 2020 as an annual Church event.

ACN Philippines is encouraging the faithful to wear red and join activities at their local parishes.

“Together, one in suffering and in consolation, we join hands in Mass and wear red,” it said.

The Minor Basilica of Our Lady of the Rosary of Manaoag in Pangasinan will serve as the main venue for the simultaneous observance.

Activities at the Manaoag Shrine will begin with the praying of the rosary at 4 p.m., followed by a Mass at 4:30 p.m. presided over by Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan.

A procession will take place at 5:30 p.m., followed by a candle-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

“Let’s gather as one family in faith, lifting our hearts in devotion,” the basilica posted on social media.

The color red symbolizes the blood of Christian martyrs and highlights the ongoing persecution faced by many Christians around the world for their faith.

According to ACN’s biennial report published in October, Christian persecution has worsened significantly in the past two years.

The report, which covers 18 countries of particular concern, documents increased oppression in countries such as China, India, and Nigeria — Africa’s most populous country.

For the first time in its 18-year history, the report includes Nicaragua, citing extreme measures targeting Christians, including the mass detention and expulsion of clergy.