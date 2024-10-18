Popular pain relief brand shares ‘perfect’ holiday gift for titos and titas

A popular pain relief brand shared an ideal gift for “titos” and “titas” as the Holiday Season approaches.

Katinko on Thursday, October 17 promoted its “Katinko Gift Set” and said it is “perfect” for those with sore backs and knees or those who are prone to them.

“Can Tito and Tita still dance at the Christmas party?” it said on a Facebook post.

“Of course, with KATINKO! (raised arm emoji) No more stopping the fun because of sore backs or knees,” the pain relief brand added.

It described the “Katinko Gift Set” as the “perfect holiday gift” for adults, especially those who work or hustle for themselves and their families.

“Christmas parties are coming! Be the Tita [or] Tito with the best gift — KATINKO Christmas Gift Set. Perfect for all that party pagod and stress!” the pain relief brand said in another social media post.

The “Katinko Gift Set” contains the following:

Katinko Soft White Ointment 10g — Soothes colds

Katinko Oil Liniment 10g — Fast relief for headaches

Katinko Nasal Decongestant 2ml — Clears stuffy nose

Katinko Ointment 10g — Eases itches and headaches

The pain relief brand said the gift set comes in limited stocks only.

It is available on its website, and Lazada and Shopee accounts, as well as its branches nationwide, including its flagship store.

