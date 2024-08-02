‘Heaven’: Oil liniment lovers elated as Katinko opens flagship store

Oil liniment lovers are in seventh heaven as a popular brand of topical solution has opened a flagship store in Metro Manila.

Katinko on Thursday opened its largest store in Cubao where Filipinos can find its bestselling ointments, oil liniment roll-ons, nasal decongestants, and box sets.

Apart from its iconic pain-relieving products, the flagship store also sells scented candles, soap bars, colorful keychains, and more.

It is located on the first floor of the Katinko Building at 708 New York Avenue in Cubao, Quezon City.

The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The opening of a flagship store elated Filipinos who swore by Katinko’s liniments.

“A picture you can smell (grinning-with-sweat emoji). Gusto ko pumunta, bukas na, bukas din,” a Facebook user commented.

“Wow!!! Super says [diyan]… daming Katinko products to choose from!!! Love it!” another Pinoy exclaimed.

“The best b-day gift,” wrote a different user.

“Heaven,” another Pinoy commented with a heart hands emoji.

“Sarap dito ah,” wrote another user, tagging a Facebook friend with a heart-eyed emoji.

In the comments, Katinko said those who cannot come to their flagship store can enjoy their products in their kiosks, which they say sell complete variants too.

The brand was known to be popular among older Filipinos, but it has since been embraced by millennials who are recognized for their “hustle culture.”

Katinko is primarily known for its pain-relieving oil liniment which is used to to relieve discomfort associated with headaches, muscle pain, skin itch, travel sickness, and flatulence.

It has since broadened to other variants to cater to different needs. These include sport sprays, massage and body oils, and antiseptics, among others.