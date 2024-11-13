Kidapawan priest named ‘missionary of mercy’

A priest of the southern Philippine diocese of Kidapawan is among the Catholic Church’s “missionaries of mercy.”

Fr Charles Allan Nemenzo has recently received a mandate from Pope Francis for the ministry he established in 2016.

The ministry was created for the Jubilee of Mercy, but the pope decided to extend its mission due to many testimonies of conversion attributed to their special work.

There are around 1,000 ambassadors of mercy around the world, some of them are Filipinos from different dioceses.

They have been granted “the authority to pardon even those sins reserved to the Holy See,” as the pope wrote in Misericordiae Vultus, (The Face of Mercy), the document officially proclaiming the Holy Year.

Fr. Nemenzo, who recently celebrated his 25th priesthood anniversary, is the current parish priest of Christ the King Parish in Kabacan, Cotabato.

A canon lawyer, he also serves as the judicial vicar and the director of the Charismatic Movements in the Kidapawan diocese.